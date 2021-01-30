Washington edges Arizona in five sets for third straight win

Only a day after sweeping Arizona in its first road game of the season, the No. 11 Washington volleyball team had trouble executing a win after reemerging problems made for a disoriented game, but the team still prevailed in five sets.
Back row receiving problems and passing consistency cost the Huskies (3-1) the first set early, and continued for the rest of the night.
Improved hitting and consistent serving, however, allowed the UW to stay in the game. The teams alternated sets, with the Wildcats (0-4) taking the first and third, and the Huskies grabbing the second, fourth, and before winning the fifth set 15-13.
For the first time of the season, there were several times where blocking and hitting errors kept balls from leaving Washington’s side of the net as the team struggled to keep the ball in play.
Junior setter Ella May Powell had to take several digs, leaving junior libero Shannon Crenshaw to run the offense, setting up less than ideal shots for the Washington hitters throughout the night. Powell led Washington in digs until the fifth set, where Crenshaw and senior outside hitter Drechsel caught up to her. They all ended the night tied at 14.
Arizona had adjusted its strategy for the second night of gameplay, where they pounded the back row defense and made returns difficult with hard kills and several shots aimed at Powell.
Luckily for Washington, its hitting improved throughout the game as Arizona’s declined, which helped to secure some momentum in the fourth and fifth sets. If the offensive strength hadn’t been there, the UW likely would have fallen quickly.
Drechsel led the Huskies with 24 kills and two aces. Outside hitters Madi Endsley and Claire Hoffman also accounted for 29 combined kills. The three accounted for 79.1% of the night’s offense.
Despite the amount of errors and scrappy rallies, the Huskies finished hitting .342, their highest so far this season. Similarly to the first matchup between the teams, much of the game was held close, with each team rarely exceeding a five point lead until the last few minutes of each set.
It was closer than Washington would have liked, and even though they grabbed the win, it proved that there is still a lot of consistency and confidence to find this season. The team will pick up gameplay back at home Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.