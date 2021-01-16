Washington starts strong but comes up short in close loss to UCLA

Erik Stevenson was only a few inches off.
Down three points to UCLA — the only team still undefeated in Pac-12 play — with 14 seconds on the clock, the junior from Lacey, Wash. launched a shot from several feet behind the arc in an attempt to send the game to overtime. It wasn’t exactly the shot head coach Mike Hopkins was looking for, as he originally drew up a play for senior Quade Green.
“They blew the play up,” Green, who led the team with 25 points, said. “We trust E with the ball. He made the play that he made. He felt like he could make it. I never knew E to shoot a shot that he can’t make. They blew the play up and we had to find another option.”
Stevenson’s heave went too long, hitting the back iron. UCLA grabbed the rebound and nailed its final free throws to send Washington to an 81-76 loss, even though the UW played its most complete game to date. The defeat stretches the Huskies’ losing streak to eight, and leaves them searching for their first conference win since March, 2020. While it wasn’t the result he wanted, Hopkins believes there was clear improvement Saturday.
“Those guys came out tonight, and they were fighting,” Hopkins said. “We were fighting right from the get go. That’s a great sign for us moving forward. There are no moral victories here. We played better and better defense, but we got to close games.”
Despite the vastly differing starts to the season, the Huskies (1-11, 0-7 Pac-12) were the aggressors out of the gate. Washington shot 53% from the field in the first half, and went 6-of-15 from three-point range. Stevenson accounted for half of those makes, almost single-handedly fighting off multiple UCLA runs, and a 14-5 Washington surge gave the Huskies a 39-29 lead at halftime. It’s just the second time the UW has taken an advantage into the break all season.
The Huskies’ edge didn’t last long either. It took the Bruins (11-2, 7-0 Pac-12) just four minutes to erase the UW’s lead, with UCLA opening the second half on a 10-0 run.
Washington fought back though. Senior Hameir Wright had his best shooting performance of the year, going 3-of-5 from deep, and scored a career-high 15. Additionally, sophomore Marcus Tsohonis, who did not play two days before against USC, contributed by scoring nine points and adding three assists off the bench. Add in Green’s 13 second-half points and Washington was able to stick around.
Some of the Huskies most important minutes came from sophomore center Riley Sorn though, who played a career-high 25 minutes. He scored 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Sorn also hit two massive free throws in the final minute to give Washington a chance at a tie before Stevenson’s miss.
It wasn’t enough to stop UCLA however, as the Bruins outscored the Huskies 51-37 in the second half. Junior Jules Bernard, who powered the initial second-half run, finished the night with 20 points — 15 of which he scored after the break — and the Bruins shot 50% from the field and from three during the second half. However, for Green and the rest of the team, Saturday was a good start to turning their season around.
“Everything starts today,” he said.
After a four-game road trip, Washington returns to Seattle Jan. 20 for a Thursday night showdown with Colorado. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.