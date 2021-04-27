Huskies dominate Flames, advance to second round of NCAA Tournament

One minute and seven seconds.
That’s how long it took for the Washington women’s soccer team to score in its first round matchup of the NCAA Tournament. The UW kicked off the tournament with a bang, trouncing Liberty, the ASUN conference champions, by a score of 3-0.
Only 67 seconds into the match, senior midfielder Ameera Hussen rifled in her fifth goal of the year and put the Huskies (10-3-3) on their way to a first round victory. Hussen’s goal was the fastest score in NCAA Tournament history for the Huskies and was only the beginning for Washington.
Washington didn’t stop there. In the 41st minute, junior Karlee Stueckle’s arrowing run down the center of the field was found by an indelible ball from senior Mary Johnston. With the Flames’ (7-6-5) goalkeeper bearing down on her, Stueckle delightfully chipped the ball into the far left, putting the Huskies up 2-0.
The goals kept coming as Washington netted a third goal in the 52nd minute courtesy of a header from senior Olivia Van Der Jagt. Senior Kaylene Pang, who is playing her last games in the purple and gold, added another assist from the backline, sending in a cross from a deep free-kick, ultimately finished by Van Der Jagt.
Not to be outdone by the offense, the Washington defense once again put on a dazzling display, maintaining the clean sheet, while allowing the Flames only three shots on goal. Evidently the UW backline was not satisfied with just defensive fortitude, picking up two assists from right back Johnston and center back Pang.
Despite the win, the Huskies suffered some major losses, as junior winger Ruby Hellstrom was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury, and star junior midfielder Summer Yates was held out of the matchup due to COVID-19 restrictions. Yates’ availability is unknown for Friday’s second round match.
The Huskies tournament charge continues Friday, April 30, as they take on the No. 15 Saint Louis Billikens (15-1) in the second round at 4 p.m.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
