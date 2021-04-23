Huskies end successful season looking ahead

OMAHA, Neb. - It's been a big year for the Washington volleyball team.
The Huskies (20-4, 17-3 Pac-12), who ended their tournament run Thursday night, have undoubtedly had an amazing season. There’s a Pac-12 title, a Final Four appearance, and dozens of player and coaching awards to show for it.
“Proud of our group, how could you not be?” head coach Keegan Cook said. “Just getting this program back to this level and competing hard against an outstanding Kentucky team. A lot of gratitude for the women in that locker room.”
Even after a strong season and hard-fought tournament run, there was no doubt that the semifinal game against No. 2 Kentucky, who hadn’t even lost a set in the tournament before Thursday, was going to be tough. Kentucky’s performance lived up to its nearly undefeated record, No. 2 seed, and tournament record of sweeps.
Even though Washington managed to split the first two sets, after a complete turn around of a UW lead in the third, Washington once again had to either force and win a fifth set or lose. Unlike in the prior three games however, midway through the fourth the possibility of a characteristic comeback from Washington looked unrealistic.
It turned out to be, as Kentucky pushed forward to end the set 25-17 and send Washington home.
Despite surpassing the Wildcats (23-1, 19-1 Pac-12) in the second set, the Huskies didn’t play at the same level as the winners, as offensive production and back row defense struggled to keep up. Washington was held to one of its worst offensive nights of the season at .206.
Serving, which was a huge tournament focus for Cook, continued to be a highlight for the Huskies. The UW finished with seven aces and just four errors.
It was a game of tough rallies and quick kills, and more often than not, the Huskies fell just behind.
“They use their physicality in such a good way that you’re making a lot of either/or choices, and it's just a lot of pressure,” Cook said about their opponents. “And again, I’m just impressed with our ability to hang in there for long stretches and sideout with them.”
The end of the Final Four pulled an exhausting tournament run for Washington to a close.
The plan for after the postseason seems fairly clear. Rest, and then repeat.
“I know that our athletes are bummed right now,” Cook said. “But after that there will be a lot of motivation in a short offseason to come back better than we were.”
As of right now, every player on the team except Maria Bogomolova will return for another season with the Huskies. Three seniors, including leading scorer Samantha Drechsel, will be back in the fall for another year.
“The mindset is going to be this stage right here,” Cook said, referring to the Final Four. “And how do we get back here, what were we missing in this moment? That's kinda what I think is coming up in the next four or five months.”
Considering Washington’s success in this year’s postseason and a returning roster, another chance at the tournament could be just around the corner.
“What’s cool about [the team], is that we have a big team coming back,” junior Ella May Powell said. “We’re losing Maria but everybody else will be back, so that's exciting to kinda have that to look forward to.”
The Pac-12 will return to its normal volleyball season in the fall, meaning that Washington will face a short offseason before starting back up again in late summer. The end of the year might be dreary now, but if things continue for Washington as they have over the past few months, there’s little doubt that it can find its way right back in the Final Four, and beyond, next season.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
