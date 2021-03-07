Washington falls behind early against No. 6 UCLA, lose third-straight

The Washington women’s tennis team had dug itself too deep of a hole to climb out of by the time the first sets of the singles had come to a close, as No. 6 UCLA shoveled it on with consistent shot after shot.
The Huskies ultimately fell 1-6, dropping their third-straight since starting 7-0.
“I thought they were more consistent, just mentally tougher,” UW head coach Robin Stephenson said. “I just told the team, I mean, in order to win these matches, we’ve gotta be competitive on all six courts. We can’t be getting down big and giving them a ton of separation.”
UW freshman Yolanda Lin, who successfully completed a three-set comeback in Friday’s match against USC, ultimately couldn’t overcome a 2-6 first-set defeat on Sunday, losing 5-7 in the second to secure the defeat.
Overall, the Huskies (7-3, 0-2) dropped individual matches at fourth, fifth, and sixth singles by a combined game score of 13-37 — including a 6-18 tally in the first sets of those matches.
But while the 1-6 final result reflects Stephenson’s big-picture concerns about her team’s depth and early-game focus, it doesn’t necessarily represent the competitiveness of each individual match. Each of the top three singles matches, in fact, needed a 10-point tiebreak to go final.
“I think we’ve proven that our top three are as good as any team in the country,” Stephenson said. “I think we’ve gotta obviously work on our depth and keep getting better. I think some of it’s belief, too. We’ve got some young freshmen out there, and I think just the experience and learning and knowing how good they can be is part of it.”
One player with an abundance of experience, senior Vanessa Wong, who entered play with an individual singles record of 9-0, also found herself facing a 3-6 deficit against No. 7 UCLA sophomore Abbey Forbes after one set.
Then, despite rallying to take the second set 7-5, her early-match struggles reared their ugly heads once again. Wong quickly slipped behind 1-8 in the tiebreak, embodying the Huskies’ inability to start strong all afternoon.
She battled, eventually closing to within three, but it wasn’t enough, and Forbes’s uber-consistency put the finishing touches on Wong’s first loss of the season.
The one bright spot for the Huskies shone on court three, where UW junior Sedona Gallagher stayed scalding, winning her fourth-straight in a gritty 10-4 tiebreak. In all three matches of the Huskies’ current three-game skid, Gallagher has posted her own individual victory.
“I was really hoping for a full third-set, honestly, because I like playing it out,” Gallagher said. “And endurance comes into play. I just wanted to focus on playing every point consistently, kind of just not giving any free points away.”
Inconsistencies plagued the rest of Gallagher’s teammates far too frequently in Sunday’s loss, however, and UCLA (8-2, 2-0) made them pay, especially early in sets.
“With tennis, you’re never out of it — there’s no clock,” Stephenson said. “And so there’s always time to come back, you know, point-by-point, just trying to figure it out and stay out there as long as we can. But, yeah, I mean UCLA was a little too good today.”
The UW will look to come out of the gates a little stronger later this week, as it continues its homestand on Friday at 1:30 against Arizona (8-4, 0-1).
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
