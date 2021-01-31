Washington searches deep in lineup amidst injuries

Just before tipoff against No. 6 Stanford, it was clear the game wasn’t going to favor the Washington women’s basketball team.
Both freshman guard Tameiya Sadler and senior forward Khayla Rooks, who have started in every game in which they’ve been healthy, came out of the locker room in street clothes and sat next to other injured players.
Freshman guard AJ Martineau, who had only played 13 minutes all season with no more than three minutes coming from a single game, came in for the Huskies with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
A few minutes later, the Huskies (4-8, 1-8 Pac-12) put in freshman guard Carol Chikusa, a practice player was brought up to the active roster on Jan. 30, a day before the game.
Chikusa last played at Auburn Riverside High School, but has been attending Washington this year, with head coach Jody Wynn noting that every practice that her classes don’t conflict with she attends.
“When we didn’t know how many bodies we were going to have, we just thought why not get the approval from our compliance team to be able to suit her up just in case,” Wynn said.
Chikusa only played three minutes against No. 6 Stanford and didn’t score any points.
Last time the teams faced off, Washington lost by 33 points to the second ranked school in the country. And that was when they had their usual lineup set to go. Sunday they lost by 26 points.
A season of additions
The addition of Chikusa follows a long pattern of walk-on players being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster this year.
Due to the early injuries to senior Missy Peterson and junior Grace Beasley, as well as junior T.T. Watkins opting out due to COVID-19 concerns, it was heavily emphasized by Washington before the season began that the team was going to rely on young talent, especially at the guard position.
At first, that meant lots of minutes for the young freshmen Sadler and Jayda Noble, as well as forward Alexis Whitfield. As of Sunday, Sadler and Whitfield are injured and Noble is out for personal reasons.
In the very beginning of the season, sophomore guard Callie Lind and Martineau were brought up from the practice squad to add eligible players to the roster. Then, when the UW’s leading scorer Sadler was first injured, freshman guard Jess Finney was brought onto the team after graduating from high school early, playing her first game against Colorado.
The new additions are just that, new, and their lack of collegiate experience and time with the team has thrust them into tough games without time to build up much confidence or offensive skill.
Finney, Martinaeu, Lind, and Chikusa played a combined 58 minutes against the Cardinal (15-2, 12-2 Pac-12), while accounting for just three of Washington’s total 48 points.
Injuries and COVID-19 issues have continued to throw the season off course, but there are still seven games left for the Huskies to try and find a rhythm and finish strong, even if it is with a severely reduced team. Even during a pandemic, if players are available, the season goes on.
“In my opinion, as long as we have seven and are ready to play and our kids want to play and they want to compete, then we’re gonna keep fighting,” Wynn said.
Washington will pick gameplay back up Friday, Feb. 5 at 7p.m. when it takes on USC at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.