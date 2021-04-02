Steeplechasers lead the way for Washington at Stanford Invitational

Julius Diehr and Katie Rainsberger took first in the men’s and women’s steeplechase events at the Stanford Invitational, highlighting the Washington track and field team’s performance Friday evening.
For Diehr, it was his first steeplechase event in nearly two years. At the Stanford Invitational, the senior from San Diego, California made his return to the event and ran a time of 8 minutes and 53.67 seconds, ranking him at number two in the NCAA on the year.
On the women’s side, Rainsberger set a new PR for the steeplechase, running a time of 10 minutes and 0.29 seconds. The 12 time All-American’s time wasn’t just good enough for first at the event today, it also moved her to number four in Washington history and number three in the NCAA on the year.
The senior has had a great start to the outdoor season. At the Raleigh Relays she finished fifth in the 1,500 meter and 19th at the 800 meter race the next day.
Washington’s other first place finisher on the day was Makenna Barton. The Woodinville, Washington native finished first in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet and 1.50 inches.
The Huskies as a whole had a good showing in the 5,000 meter, placing two runners in the top four of the event.
Junior Haley Herberg placed second in the event with a time of 16 minutes and 0.03 seconds. Following Herberg for Washington was freshman Naomi Smith who placed in fourth with a time of 16 minutes and 13.31 seconds,
Closing out the day for Washington was Tibebu Proctor in the 10k.
The senior finished the day with a bang, running a time of 28 minutes and 31.59 seconds, which set a new outdoor PR by over 20 seconds and also broke Washington’s 20-year school record in the event.
Day two of the Stanford Invitational continues tomorrow morning, with the first competitor for Washington participating in the men’s 800 meter at 10:15 a.m.
Other notes
Ollie Thorner set a new PR in the long jump. The Streets, England native jumped a distance of 22 feet and 2.5 inches.
Lindsey Lopes placed second in the long jump as she leaped a distance of 19 feet and 5.25 inches. Washington also placed two other athletes in the top-five of the event, with Ida Eikeng finishing in fourth with Hannah Rusnak following.
