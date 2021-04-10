Plain carries no-hitter into seventh inning, Huskies take series from Beavers

Gabbie Plain was just three outs shy Saturday afternoon.
Against Oregon State, the senior starting pitcher for the No. 6 Washington softball team threw a complete game, coming up just one inning shy of a no-hitter, as the UW defeated OSU 4-2 in Corvallis, Oregon.
Despite the spoiled no-hitter, it was still a dominant performance nonetheless from Plain (19-0).
The nation's strikeout leader continued to record swings and misses of opposing bats, as she hit double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive game, with 13. Plain started five of seven innings with a strikeout and retired 16 straight Beavers (15-16, 4-8 Pac-12) at one point.
OSU’s Frankie Hammoude was the Australian’s achilles’ heel, drawing a walk in the first inning and launching a two-run home run in the seventh inning to cut the UW lead in half, as she accounted for two-thirds of all OSU baserunners on the day. The only other Beaver to reach base was Missy Nunes, who hit a single in the seventh to break up the no-no before scoring on Hammoude’s long ball.
With the victory, Plain moved to 19-0 on the season, becoming the first UW pitcher to ever begin a season with 19 straight wins.
It took awhile for the Huskies’ (30-5, 8-3) offense to get going in support of Plain, after being held hitless by OSU starting pitcher Mariah Mazon (11-8) in the first two innings. But it did enough, tallying four runs on six hits.
The early scoring came from typical sources on RBIs in the fourth and fifth innings from sophomore Kelley Lynch and junior Baylee Klingler. Washington’s biggest threat came in the sixth inning. Klingler and freshman Lilly Agan drew walks and scored on a hard hit ball from junior Sami Reynolds, which resulted in an error from OSU as it took a 4-0 lead. A bloop single from graduate senior Morganne Flores put runners on the corners with one out, but the Huskies were unable to push Reynolds across.
The inning’s earlier insurance runs proved valuable, as Hammoude chopped into the lead in the seventh inning, but Plain bounced back, retiring three straight OSU bats to give Washington its 30th win of the season.
Lynch's strong start not enough
In Game 2, a non-conference contest, Lynch matched pace with Plain’s performance from Game 1, taking her own no-hit bid into the seventh inning.
The game nearly followed the same storyline, including a two-run Oregon State home run in the seventh inning.
But this time, the UW offense did not do enough, as the long ball from OSU senior — and former Washington player — Morgan Allen ended the game in walk-off fashion, as the Beavers won 3-1.
Making her 10th start of the season, Lynch (5-4) was locked in. The sophomore struck out seven and allowed the Beavers to score just one run across the first six innings on a hit batter, an error, and a wild pitch in the third inning.
From there, she allowed just two more baserunners, on two walks, until the seventh inning when her no-hit bid was broken up with a one-out double before Allen hit the game-ending round-tripper.
Washington was able to put up more offense in almost every statistical category than Oregon State, but was unable to push across its runners, leaving 10 stranded on the bases. The Huskies finished the day with six hits and four walks, but Beaver pitchers Trystan Melancon (3-3) and Nerissa Eason held the UW to 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
Senior Noelle Hee provided the only scoring for Washington with a fourth inning home run which tied the game up at one. It was her seventh home run of the season on just her 15th hit.
The loss was Washington’s first since losing the opening to games of the series to Arizona State in late March.
With the conference series already wrapped up, as the second game of the doubleheader does not count towards the Pac-12 standings, the Huskies will be seeking revenge more than anything on Sunday, April 11. First pitch for the final game of the series is scheduled for noon.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.