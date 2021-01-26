Three-point barrage sinks Huskies in Corvallis

The Washington women’s basketball team continued its conference losing streak, dropping their seventh straight Pac-12 game, this time to Oregon State 98-68. The Huskies (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) were outplayed in almost every phase of the game by the Beavers (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12).
Unfortunately for the Washington defense, it ran into a buzzsaw in the Oregon State offense, unable to stop the Beavers from beyond the arc. The Beavers made 18 threes on 66.7% shooting from beyond the arc. This tied an Oregon State record for made threes and was one short of the Pac-12 record of 19 held by Washington.
The 98 points by OSU are the most points Washington has allowed since 2009 when Stanford scored 112 points.
The Beavers had four players who scored double digits, including guard Sasha Goforth who scored 23 points and was 6-for-7 from three point range. Every Beaver except one scored in the game.
Offensive production was once also a sore spot for the Huskies, not eclipsing 20 points in a quarter until the fourth and only shooting 34.4% from the field. Coming out of halftime was especially rough for the Huskies scoring only three points in the first six and a half minutes of the quarter.
The Huskies were never able to form any offensive rhythm, turning the ball over 13 times. Passing was also an issue for Washington only getting 10 assists in the entire game.
The leading scorer for the Huskies was sophomore center Quay Miller who scored 20 points which was one off of her career high. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke and freshman guard Tameiya Sadler were the only other Huskies in double digits scoring 15 and 12 points respectively.
Washington will hope to shake this roadtrip off quickly as they return to Alaska Airlines Arena this weekend for the first time since December 19 to take on No. 5 Stanford.
