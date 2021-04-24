Washington falls in extras as offense stutters against New Mexico in Game 2

For the first 11 innings, scoring was at a premium.
Facing New Mexico in a weather-delayed Game 2, the Washington baseball team and its opponents combined for just four runs across the first 11 frames, heading to extras with the game tied 2-2.
The Huskies racked up more hits and put more runners on base than the Lobos, but didn’t push a run across the plate after the fourth inning, something head coach Lindsay Meggs believes is an indictment of the team’s approach during scoring opportunities.
“We just weren’t tough enough at the plate, that’s been the theory or rather, that’s been the challenge for us all year long,” he said. “We’ve got to take better at-bats with runners in scoring position and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Everything changed in the 12th inning. More than four hours after first pitch, and six after the originally scheduled start, New Mexico got the breakthrough, hanging three runs on the Washington bullpen. The Huskies almost fought back, scoring one and bringing the winning run to the plate, but once again didn’t get the clutch hits it needed to win as the UW lost 5-3 at Husky Ballpark.
“We were [3-for-17] with runners in scoring position,” Meggs said. “We just didn’t get the timely hit, didn’t take real good at-bats with runners in scoring position and that came back to haunt us.”
Washington’s issues scoring runs are far from isolated this season. The Huskies (16-18, 3-9 Pac-12) have stranded 249 runners in 34 games, averaging 7.3 runners left on base every game. Sunday saw the UW leave 12 runners on base while also going just 4-for-24 when hitting with men on.
While the UW’s offensive issues plagued them late in the game, early on it seemed the Huskies had the Lobos (9-15, 6-9 Mountain West) figured out. Junior Christian Jones doubled off New Mexico starter Justin Armbruester in the bottom of the fourth, and the UW worked two walks to load the bases for junior Karl Koerper. The big lefty battled for six pitches before pulling the seventh offering of the at-bat through the right side, plating two and handing Washington the 2-0 lead.
“I was happy for him,” Meggs said of Koerper, who went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs in just his fourth start of the season. “He’s been working hard and he puts his time in. He took some good swings and it was nice to see him get rewarded.”
Washington’s pitching also began on the right foot. Starter Tyson Guerrero was solid through five frames, but ran into trouble in the sixth. The UW ace hit pinch hitter Connor Mang with his 2-2 pitch, and the New Mexico redshirt senior stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Guerrero got a flyout for the first out of the inning, but then surrendered a double down the left field line to junior Kyler Castillo, allowing Mang to score easily from second.
Castillo’s double led to the hook for Guerrero, but didn’t end the threat. Up just one run with a runner in scoring position and one out, Meggs summoned reliever Stefan Raeth, who got two massive strikeouts to strand the runner and finish the frame. Guerrero pitched a season-high 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits. He walked one and whiffed seven, making Saturday the third consecutive outing Guerrero’s hurled seven strikeouts.
“He’s almost where he would’ve been had he not suffered that injury,” Meggs said. “His pitch count can be extended now and it’s nice to see him go deep into the game.”
Though Raeth worked his magic to escape the sixth, he couldn’t do the same in the seventh. With one out in the frame, the junior reliever was tagged by Lobos’ first baseman Jack Silverman, who launched Raeth’s 3-1 offering deep over the wall in right, tying the game at 2-2.
Neither team made a breakthrough in the final three frames, but Washington came closest. The Huskies loaded the bases against the Lobos with no outs in the bottom of the seventh but a 1-2-3 double play and a strikeout kept the game tied. The UW also threatened in ninth, but pinch runner Cole Fontenelle was thrown out trying to go from first to third on a bobbled infield single to end the inning.
The Huskies’ best chance in extra innings came in the 11th, finding themselves a chance to walk New Mexico off again, but unlike Friday, the Huskies simply didn’t get it done. A leadoff double from Kaiser Weiss was followed by a successful sacrifice bunt, moving him to third with one out. However, Meggs called for a suicide squeeze, and though freshman Nick Kresnak got the bunt down, the Lobos executed perfectly, tagging Weiss at the plate.
“I thought it gave us a chance to control [the game],” Meggs said. “They make a nice play on it and give them credit for that. I don’t regret that.”
Instead, the Lobos hit back against UW reliever Davis Delorefice (1-2), who was charged with all three runs in his third inning of work. New Mexico’s Terrell Hudson (1-3) picked up the win and Lobo reliever Aaron Malik grabbed his first save of the season after a nervy bottom of the 12th.
Washington and New Mexico will play the rubber match Sunday, April 25 at Husky Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
