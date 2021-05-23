Wong’s final season comes to a close in first round of NCAA singles tournament

Vanessa Wong, the Washington women’s tennis team’s senior captain and top player, wrapped up a brilliant career Sunday morning, falling 3-6, 2-6 to Florida’s McCartney Kessler in the first round of the NCAA singles tournament.
Wong took a 3-2 lead in the first set against eighth-seeded Kessler, but she couldn’t hold on, dropping the final four games. She kept things close to start the second set, trailing just 3-2 before Kessler rattled off three in a row to solidify her victory.
Regardless of Sunday’s results, nobody can argue with Wong’s dominance over the past four years. She finished her Washington career with a combined 66-15 record in singles and 37-14 in doubles.
In 2021 alone, Wong racked up 16 singles victories, four fewer than her career-high, which she set in the non-COVID-affected 2018-19 season. She also reached a career-high ranking of 24th nationally on May 5, the same day she qualified for a spot in the individual singles tournament.
Her performance in 2021 was enough to earn All-Pac-12 honors for the third consecutive season — this time as a member of the First Team.
But Wong’s impact extends beyond the walls of Nordstrom Tennis Center. Earlier this month, Diverse Education selected her as a member of the Arthur Ashe Jr Sports Scholars’ second team, honoring students of color who demonstrate excellence, both in the classroom and on the court.
So, while she was unable to cap off her career with a deep run in the singles bracket, Wong has had no shortage of contributions to her team, school, and community in the past four years on Montlake.
As the Huskies’ season comes to an end, Wong’s legacy carries on in the form of her understudies — new recruits and up-and-coming freshmen, eager to continue the tennis excellence Wong put on display week in and week out.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
