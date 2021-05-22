Guerrero shines as Huskies snap losing streak, beat Utah in 2-1 thriller

Davis Delorefice was 180 feet away from disaster.
Entering the game with a one-run lead and trying to help the Washington baseball team snap its 10-game losing streak, Delorefice gave up a leadoff double to Utah junior Cristopher Rowan Jr., placing the tying run in scoring position.
In a season full of shortcomings and brutal losses, Saturday felt like the cusp of another game where Washington was going to collapse.
Instead, the UW closer locked in. Delorefice got a flyout to center for the first out before striking out the next two batters for the save, his first since April 18 and his sixth of the season. The junior’s outing capped a strong performance from Washington’s pitching staff, and head coach Lindsay Meggs credited the unit as the major factor which helped clinch the UW’s first win since April 25, and its first conference victory since April 11.
“I thought we were really competitive on the mound,” he said. “[Utah’s] not an easy team to hold to one run so I was proud of the pitchers.”
Looking to finally turn things around in Pac-12 play, Meggs handed the ball to junior Tyson Guerrero (2-3). Washington’s most consistent starter for the past month, the righty didn’t allow a base runner through the first three innings. While his head coach praised the junior’s ability to hit the strike zone with his curveball, Guerrero also believes it was the control of his fastball which allowed him to thrive on the mound Saturday.
“I struggled with that before I got here, but once I got here at UW, I’ve just gotten really good at hitting my spots with my fastball,” he said. “It’s usually going inside and jamming them or outside off the end of the bat and that’s been working for me.”
Guerrero wasn’t the only pitcher dealing from the jump though. Utah starter Brayson Hurdsman (2-2) was also perfect through three innings, and it was the Utes who got a hit first. Freshman Kai Roberts doubled off Guerrrero with two outs in the top of the fourth, though a seven-pitch strikeout from the UW junior prevented the situation from getting out of hand.
Washington picked up its first hit in the bottom of the inning too, as junior Noah Hsue singled to right. It was his seventh hit in his past five outings, and his third of the series. A failed bunt attempt and a double play, however, quickly ended the threat for Hurdsman, who faced the minimum through four frames.
Despite his early dominance, Hurdsman failed to keep the Huskies (18-28, 4-19 Pac-12) off the board in the fifth. A chip single from junior Christian Jones with one out gave Washington their second base runner of the game, and a sacrifice bunt from senior Ramon Bramasco moved him into scoring position, giving UW junior Kaiser Weiss a chance to break the deadlock.
Just like he’s done throughout his career on Montlake, the junior came through. Weiss lined a double down the right field line off Hurdsman, scoring Jones easily from second to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead, their first of the series.
“Our coaches preach to embrace the big moments, stay calm, and don’t really overthink it. ” Weiss said. “That’s kind of what I take into those moments. It’s just another at-bat, it’s just another pitch.”
Even though the Huskies went just 4-for-24 on Saturday, they executed when they needed to. Washington hit .333 with runners in scoring position and stranded just one runner.
Guerrero’s dominance on the mound also helped. The junior picked up two more strikeouts to avoid a small jam in the sixth and pitched the first out of the seventh before consecutive Utah singles ended his night. Reliever Stefan Raeth immediately picked up a double play to end the frame and keep Guerrero’s statline clean.
In what may be his final appearance at Husky Ballpark, Guerrero went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and no runs. He walked two and struck out seven on 102 pitches in the longest outing of his UW career.
“Tyson was great,” Meggs said. “He’s been getting better with every outing — landed a few curveballs today and that might have made a difference for him. He did exactly what we wanted him to do.“
The Huskies picked up another run in the bottom of the seventh off a sacrifice fly from Jones, which turned out to be crucial as the Utes (16-30, 6-20 Pac-12) finally put a run on the board against Raeth in the top of the eighth to make it 2-1. Washington’s bullpen executed again though, as lefty Stu Flesland III came in and got the left-handed Roberts to fly out to right field.
Flesland’s one-batter outing set the table for Delorefice to make the save. Washington’s pitchers combined to scatter just four hits and three walks, stranding six and striking out nine. It was a vast improvement on their performance Friday, when the team walked six Utah batters. Meggs praised the way his team played Saturday, and believes now it’s just about playing like this for the rest of the season.
“We just have to stay focused on the little things and take pride in playing the game right,” he said. “The game itself is all we’re trying to play and we did a nice job of that today. We’ll come back tomorrow and try to do the same thing.”
Washington returns to Husky Ballpark for Game 3 on Sunday, May 23 as the Huskies try to win their first series since mid-April and their first Pac-12 set since they took two games from UCLA at the beginning of April. First pitch is at 12 p.m. with senior ceremonies beginning at 11:30 a.m.
