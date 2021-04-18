Third inning sparks Washington in conference sweep of Oregon

Morganne Flores showed up to this weekend’s top-10 series looking a little different.
Unlike earlier in the season when she wore purple, the graduate senior catcher crouched behind home plate against No. 5 Oregon with a new chest protector color: white.
“I think I liked it, it gave me some good vibes this weekend,” Flores said.
Whether it was the chest protector or not, Flores shined this weekend, especially Sunday afternoon, as her two-run third inning home run highlighted the No. 6 Washington softball team’s 6-1 victory over Oregon.
The win gave the Huskies (34-6, 12-2 Pac-12) a sweep of the weekend’s conference games against the Ducks (28-8, 6-6), losing only the non-conference matchup in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Flores also had an outstanding performance behind the plate in the win, catching senior pitcher Gabbie Plain’s gem and throwing out an Oregon batter attempting to steal second base in the fifth inning.
Plain (23-0) went 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, striking out seven, walking none, and allowing seven hits, all of which were singles.
From the get-go, though, it didn’t look to be the Huskies’ day.
Much like Saturday's non-conference loss, walks were the problem for Washington’s starting pitcher. Sunday’s starter, freshman Sarah Willis, got the first batter of the day to ground out on three pitches, but then Oregon freshman Hanna Delgado fought hard, drawing a 10-pitch walk. Despite looking strong for much of the rest of the inning, Willis surrendered a run when Deldago stole second and then scored on a single from Terra McGowan, giving the Ducks a 1-0 lead.
“That gal has been a tough out for us all weekend,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “At the end of the day, Gabbie gave up two hits to her… Sarah, we just need to get her experience, whether that be in closing games or starting games and having a short leash, she’s got to extract the lessons and not get frustrated by it. I’m sure it’s frustrating to compare yourself to Gabbie.”
Willis’ inability to locate the strike zone continued in the second inning. She walked a batter, threw a wild pitch, and allowed a single to put runners on the corners with two outs before the Huskies called on the Plain to retire the final Duck of the inning.
It seemed as soon as Plain took over, Washington’s offense stepped up, teeing off of Oregon starting pitcher Brooke Yanez (14-4) for the third consecutive day.
The production began when junior Sami Reynolds led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run over the bleachers in right field. It was Reynolds’ third straight day with a solo shot, giving her 10 home runs on the year and doubling her previous season-high of five as a freshman.
Following Reynolds’ blast, the ball began to sail off the UW bats in the third inning as the top of the order produced, hitting for the cycle in the inning.
Senior Noelle Hee led off with a hard-hit double to the fence in right field, her first hit of the weekend. Graduate senior Sis Bates followed with a triple off the wall in right, giving the UW a 2-1 lead. Junior Baylee Klingler kept the theme going, sending her own ball to the warning track in right-center, jogging into second base and scoring Bates.
Then, graduate senior Morganne Flores followed with her first home run in two weeks, sending a 2-2 pitch back over the wall in left field to score Klingler and essentially put the game out of reach at 5-1.
“Offenes is contagious, but it’s only as good as your team chemistry,” Tarr said. “People passing the bat selflessly, that inning was what this team is all about.”
Reynolds completed the inning’s cycle, following Flores’ home run with a single for her fifth hit of the weekend which raised her batting average to .355.
Behind Plain’s reliable arm, the UW tacked on one more run in the sixth inning when Noelle Hee hit a sac fly, to bring home the sixth run of the afternoon.
Plain closed the door in the seventh with two strikeouts and a groundout to bring her record to 23-0 and lower her ERA to 0.89.
Washington heads to California next weekend for a four-game series with No. 2 UCLA. The first game of the series is scheduled for Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m.
