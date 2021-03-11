Huskies return home, welcome Cardinal and Golden Bears

After another weekend of measured success, the No. 22 Washington women’s soccer team remains perfect in the losses column after a draw and win in the desert.
The Huskies haven’t disappointed in their first four Pac-12 contests. With head coach Nicole Van Dyke yet to lose a game, Washington has climbed their way up to No. 22 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.
During the past weekend, Washington beat Arizona 3-0 in its first match of the road as the UW attack clicked, scoring three goals for the first time this season. Two days later, Washington drew with Arizona State, 1-1, to close out the roadtrip.
This weekend poses a separate challenge as Washington faces two highly-touted squads in the women’s soccer world, taking on three-time national champs, No. 21 Stanford. The Cardinal (3-2) are coming off two consecutive victories after dropping two early matches.
Coach Van Dyke will look to contain the Stanford offense, which scored five goals against Utah (1-4-2). But the Washington defense looks up to the challenge, allowing two goals in their six matches this season.
At the front of that defensive consistency are two seniors, center back Kaylene Pang and right back Mary Johnston. The two have started each match, supplying a level of encouragement and stability necessary in any back line. Along with redshirt sophomore center back Shae Holmes, the back line has supplied the Huskies with an opportunity to win each match, with Washington trailing for zero minutes all season.
Van Dyke’s mantra of winning at all three levels of the game remains rooted in defensive consistency, and the Huskies will have to continue to stay strong at the back against the Cardinal.
The second game of the homestand comes against No. 24 California. The Golden Bears (3-1) are coming off a win against the Utes and will be looking to leapfrog the Huskies in the Pac-12, as they sit in fourth, one place behind the UW.
As the Huskies come home, the opportunities to establish themselves as contenders this season become greater. Washington will once again put Van Dyke’s unbeaten record on the line when it takes on Stanford on Friday, March 12 at 4 p.m. and California on Sunday, March 14 at 1 p.m.
