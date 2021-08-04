Tokyo Dawgs: Tanner and Woodruff fall short as Olympics continue

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
Panama track and field (UW Alumnae Gianna Woodruff)
Former Husky Gianna Woodruff continued her Olympic journey in the final of the women’s 400-meter hurdles. Unfortunately for Woodruff, her run in the final was not as quick as she had been in both the heats and the semifinals as she finished seventh in the race.
Woodruff ran a 55.84 in the final, which was over a second slower than her run in the semifinals and more than four seconds off the world record pace set by the Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad who won Gold and Silver respectively. Although Woodruff was able to stay close to McLaughlin in both the heats and the semifinals, Woodruff had no chance when the American turned up the pace.
New Zealand track and field (Current Husky Sam Tanner)
Current Washington student-athlete Sam Tanner made his Olympic debut on Tuesday, running in the heats of the men’s 1500 meters. Unfortunately, Tanner finished ninth in his heat with a time of 3:43.22 just missing out on advancing to the next round.
Tanner is one of only two current Huskies to be competing at this Olympic Games, the other being Gabbie Plain in softball. Tanner made it to the Olympics by setting the collegiate indoor 1,500-meter record of 3:34.72 which put him under the Olympic standard of 3:35.00 for the event. Tanner will hope to return to his record-setting ways as he returns to Montlake this upcoming fall, with his sights set on an eventual return to the Olympics in Paris 2024
