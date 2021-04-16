UW finishes 2-1 on first day of Husky Invitational

The Washington beach volleyball team rebounded from a rough performance in Phoenix last weekend, returning home Friday to finish 2-1 overall on the first day of the Husky invitational at Alki Beach Park in Seattle. The Huskies (3-8, 0-5 Pac-12) only fell once, ending 4-1 to No.15 Hawaii.
Washington began its day with a late morning match-up against Portland, where it found an easy 5-0 sweep.
Riding on that momentum, the UW went on to sweep Oregon as well later Friday. Senior Ashley Shook and Sophomore Hannah Yerex found themselves in a tight three-set match with Oregon’s Hopen/Siegrist, but were able to pull away in the end, taking the third set 15-13.
Hawaii proved to be tough competition for Washington, but that didn’t stop sophomore Scarlett Dahl and junior Kyra Petersen from pulling off a 21-13, 7-21, 16-14 win against their counterparts.
Callie Weber and Cassidy Schilling were the only other Huskies to force a third set during their match, as Hawaii defeated the other Husky pairs somewhat decisively, with top Huskies Shayne McPherson and Chloe Loreen losing in two sets, 21-19, 21-16.
Play will continue tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Alki Beach, as the second day of play gets underway. Washington, earning its spot as the second seed, will not play until 11:15 against 3rd-ranked Oregon. The championship and third-place matches will follow later in the afternoon.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.