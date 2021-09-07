UW announces vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement to attend athletic events

The UW announced Tuesday morning that spectators over the age of 12 attending athletic events on campus must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event, beginning with the UW football game versus California on Sept. 25. Regardless of vaccination status, spectators must also wear masks while in attendance of both indoor and outdoor sporting events.
More information about vaccination criteria and verification will be announced in the coming days, the university said.
Along with the UW, many of Seattle’s major professional sports teams also announced a vaccination requirement Tuesday, including the Seahawks, the Kraken, and the Sounders.
In addition to football, the men’s and women’s soccer teams have each hosted athletic events this fall. Washington volleyball’s first home match of the season is Saturday, Sept. 16.
Prior to the Sept. 25 implementation of the health measure, the UW will host eight athletic events: four volleyball matches, two men’s soccer matches, a women’s soccer match, and a football game against Arkansas State on Sept. 18.
When the Washington football team opened its season Saturday, Sept. 4, there were more than 64,000 tickets distributed, easily the largest crowd at a campus event since the fall of 2019.
Many season ticket holders remained at home for the first game, though, citing a risk of infection at the mass gathering.
Last season, the UW did not allow the general public to attend any athletic events on campus. By the end of the spring season, family members and donors were invited while attendance was limited.
