Huskies squander early lead in return to field during walk-off loss

The first three hours and 20 minutes of the Washington baseball team’s return to the field after almost a year away 4-5 loss to UC Irvine could only be described with one word — uneventful.
Everything, from the lineup cards to the weather in Southern California, could not have been more pristine for such a leisurely afternoon on the diamond. It had been baseball as usual, in its purest form.
And it could not have ended in a more crushing fashion.
The Huskies (0-1) had been winning shrewdly, playing small ball and building on the lead initially provided by a home run from redshirt-freshman Will Simpson to start the second inning.
Playing small ball, they’d even scored a run in the third inning with nothing more than an infield single, a steal, a sac-fly to right-center field, and an RBI-groundout. Defensively, UW head coach Lindsay Meggs adjusted to Irvine’s pitching changes to get his batters ideal matchups.
All that had amounted to a neat, old-fashioned 4-2 lead heading into the ninth, with redshirt junior Gabe Smith — who finished the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with a 0.77 ERA in 12.2 innings — poised to take the mound and close out the team’s return to baseball with a win.
Then, Meggs and his team’s tidily constructed lead came crumbling down.
Smith started the bottom of the ninth with two balls. His next pitch hit UCI junior Riley Kasper on the shoulder. Two batters later, UW freshman third-baseman Cole Fontenelle threw low to first base on a routine grounder, putting the ball in the dugout and runners on second and third.
Two UCI triples later, and the Huskies found themselves walking off the field in defeat, wondering just what, in the past five minutes, had happened to their beautiful afternoon of baseball.
Prior to its ninth-inning implosion, the UW pitching staff appeared to have found a groove. Sophomore transfer Tyson Guerrero had a solid outing in his debut start for the Huskies, settling down after allowing a run in the bottom of the first.
Meggs then employed four men on the mound before settling on Smith to pitch the ninth. His middle relievers threw 4 ⅓ innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and two walks, both of which came from sophomore David Rhodes.
Redshirt-freshman transfer Stu Flesland III shined in his debut as well. He needed just 14 clutch pitches to retire four batters across the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings, preserving the UW’s slim 4-2 lead.
But along came the ninth, ending the Huskies’ perfect return to the diamond.
Of course, after an 11-month hiatus plagued by the coronavirus, the Huskies can expect to have a little bit of rust on their bats and gloves in their first game back. Their three errors in the field proved costly, as only three of the Anteaters’ (1-0) five runs were actually earned.
The Huskies will have a chance to right the ship and manufacture some more runs tomorrow in game two against UCI, with first pitch set to take place at one-o’clock.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.