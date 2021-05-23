Washington stays alive for rubber match with Michigan behind Plain’s shutout

In an elimination game Sunday afternoon against Michigan in the NCAA Regionals, the No. 16 softball team decided it wanted to play one last game on its home dirt.
Early offense gave the Huskies the lead while senior Gabbie Plain did her part, holding the Wolverines to just two hits in a dominating shutout performance, as the Huskies forced a winner-take-all game with a 2-0 victory in Game 1.
With a stiff breeze coming out of right field, the long ball seemed unlikely Sunday, especially considering Michigan senior pitcher Meghan Beaubien (16-4) had only allowed only three home runs all season.
But Washington graduate senior Morganne Flores displayed tremendous strength, hitting a deep drive over the fence in straight-away center field, putting the Huskies ahead in the first inning, 1-0. It was Flores’ 11th career postseason home run, and her second-straight day with a solo shot against the Wolverines.
Gusty conditions did factor in during the second inning, however.
Washington freshman Sarah Willis picked up her first career postseason hit, a flare to shallow right field that got caught in the wind and grazed off the glove of Michigan second baseman Julia Jiminez.
Willis’ freshman teammate, Jadelyn Allchin, joined in on the trend of first postseason base knocks, sending a double all the way to the 220-foot sign in center field.
Being aggressive, Washington head coach Heather Tarr sent Willis all the way around from first base. Initially, it looked like Michigan catcher Hannah Carson tagged Willis out at home, but the umpire called Carson for obstructing Willis’ path to the plate.
The interference call gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead, more than enough for Plain (31-3), who shut down the Wolverines’ bats, allowing just two hits on the day.
After Michigan leadoff hitter Lexie Blair singled on Plain’s first pitch of the game, the Australian pitcher worked her way through the Michigan order with ease for rive innings, not allowing another hit until Blair's one out single in the sixth.
Unlike many of the other innings for Plain and the UW defense, the sixth was not drama-free.
After Blair's single, the Wolverines drew a walk, putting a runner in scoring position for just the second time all game. Plain worked calmly, though, getting two consecutive groundouts and ending the only real threat of the day for Michigan.
It only took Plain 97 pitches to throw her 13th complete game shutout of the season, helping save her arm for the evening rubber match.
Because Michigan won Saturday and Washington won Sunday, the teams are tied at one game a piece. The rubber match will begin at roughly 8:10 p.m., with the winner advancing to Super Regionals against Oklahoma in Norman next weekend.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
