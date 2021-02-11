Slow offensive night against USC squanders Washington’s improved defense

For the first time in what seems like weeks, it was not defense that was the problem for the Washington men’s basketball team in its 69-54 loss to No. 20 USC.
Playing against a team that ranks near the top of the Pac-12 in scoring, Washington finally appeared to click on the defensive end. Having allowed at least 80 points in 10 of its past 11 games, the Huskies (3-14, 2-10 Pac-12) limited their opponent to just 28 points in the second half.
However, despite the improved defensive performance, it was a tough night for Washington offensively, as the Huskies put forth their second lowest scoring output of the season.
While they were able to shoot a modest 40.7% from the field, the Huskies struggled to string efficient possessions together, thanks in part to their lack of significant offensive contributors. Just one player other than senior guard Quade Green, who led the team with 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting, finished in double digits for the Huskies.
Following the game, head coach Mike Hopkins addressed Washington’s tough outing.
“It was just our turnovers,” Hopkins said. “We just turned it over too much, and we don’t have a large margin of error.”
To his point, the Huskies gave the ball away 14 times, providing the Trojans (15-3, 9-2 Pac-12) and their freshman superstar Evan Mobley, who led all scorers with 17 points, with an abundance of extra opportunities.
Moreover, a lack of offensive balance was an issue for the Huskies. On what proved to be a cold night from beyond the arc, the Huskies continued to launch threes, finishing the game just 5-for-22 from distance, rather than forcing the issue inside. As a result, Washington attempted 0 free throws in the first half and just seven on the night, while allowing USC’s dominant bigs to sit comfortably in the paint without picking up fouls.
“We felt like we were just passing [the ball] around in the first half and guys were shooting,” Hopkins said. “We wanted to make a conscious effort to get into the paint.”
In addition, the Huskies had immense trouble on the glass, which certainly limited their time with the ball and their ability to build any semblance of offensive momentum. USC won the rebounding battle 41-24, while grabbing 13 offensive boards to Washington’s four.
When asked about what went wrong for the Huskies as a whole, Green mentioned that the outcome of the game may have been completely different if they had been able to limit some of these mistakes.
“[It was] our turnovers and our rebounding,” Geen said. “We’d cut those out, we’d probably have come out with this win.”
Washington will look to bounce back offensively when it takes on UCLA at home this Saturday.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
