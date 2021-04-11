Huskies shine on senior day, trounce Beavers 2-0 in emphatic fashion

The Washington women’s soccer team put on a show Friday, blanking Oregon State and securing a win in a vital Pac-12 showdown.
It was a strong start for the Huskies, as they pinned the Beavers back early. Led by midfielders Olivia Van Der Jagt and Summer Yates, the side made sure that the ball spent the majority of its time in the OSU half.
Pressure turned to diamonds soon enough, as the Huskies (9-3-2, 5-3-2 Pac-12) sprung ahead in the 26th minute. A well orchestrated attack based on possession gave way to a sumptuous cross into the box from senior Sianna Siemonsma was carefully slotted into the side netting by Yates.
“From the conception of the game we tried to take control, make sure that we were connecting, and get off to a fast start,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “We never took our foot off the gas, and it was a great testament to our team effort tonight.”
It was a breath of fresh air for the Huskies, as they scored their first regulation-time goal in three matches; breaking an obnoxious streak of applying tremendous pressure with little payoff.
Not much later, Washington found itself with another glorious opportunity. After a corner kick bounced out to junior Makayla Woods, her attempted ball back into the box caught an outstretched Oregon State arm, gifting the Huskies a penalty kick. Van Der Jagt shouldered the spot kick responsibility, stepping up and calmly slotting the shot from 12 yards into the bottom right corner.
Van Der Jagt’s presence in the midfield has proved invaluable for the Huskies, putting the squad in numerous positions of advancement, while nearly never missing a tackle on the other end.
“Olivia was exceptional”, Van Dyke said. “She dominated the midfield, she showed that she can attack and defend, her distribution was great, she stepped up and took the penalty, and she’s been one of our most consistent players and it was nice to see her capitalize on senior night.”
The role of the holding midfielder is in no need for repair for Washington. As Van Der Jagt continues to produce impressive performance, the Huskies can continue to depend on her play in the center of the pitch.
“It was the best feeling,” Van Der Jagt said. “We have worked so hard this season and our team is super close so it felt good to have everyone work for each other on such a special night.”
The offense wasn’t alone in it’s standout first half performance, the Washington defense allowed little to no opportunity for the Beavers (4-10-1, 2-8 Pac-12) to crawl back into the match. Senior Laura Roberts put in a tremendous shift for the Huskies, winning numerous balls back in the opposition half and maintaining control each time she was on the ball.
“You can always rely on Laura,” Van der Jagt said. “She always steps up in big moments, I’ve played with her since high school and middle school, and she’s always been reliable and a hard worker.”
The Huskies saw the match out efficiently in the second half, allowing zero shots to test redshirt junior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany, as they secured their second clean sheet and climbed to third in the Pac-12 rankings.
“We knew we had three games left in the season, and a big goal this weekend was to show up and get three wins,” Van Dyke said. “We knew we wanted to take care of that, now we go on focusing on ourselves and putting ourselves in a position to get a postseason berth.”
The Huskies end the regular season on Friday, April 16, as they take on in-state rivals Washington State in Pullman, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.
