Pro Husky Highlights: Murray’s season-high, Vea returns for NFC Championship

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Dejounte Murray: NBA, San Antonio Spurs
In his fourth year with the San Antonio Spurs, Dejounte Murray is absolutely filling up the stat sheet, averaging 14.8 points to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. In last Wednesday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors, Murray tied a season-high, dropping 22 points, while showing off his extreme athleticism on a steal from Steph Curry that led to an impressive transition dunk.
Murray last took the court for the Huskies in 2016. The Rainier Beach alum scored in double figures in 26 of his 34 games, earning Pac-12 All-Conference second team honors.
Since departing from UW after his freshman year, Murray was selected by the Spurs in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. Playing under legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, Murray has steadily improved in each of his four seasons, carving out a starting point guard role for himself as an overwhelmingly promising talent.
Vita Vea: NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In preparation for the NFC Championship game against Green Bay, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated defensive tackle Vita Vea from the injured reserve list. Vea, who suffered an ankle fracture last October, was originally deemed to be out for the season, but will make his return this week in hopes of helping his team advance to the Super Bowl.
Vea last suited up for the Huskies in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl against Penn State, finishing the game with six tackles. In his final year on Montlake, Vea was named first team All-Pac-12 and second team All-American.
His return will be huge for the Buccaneers. According to NFL insider Field Yates, when Vea was available for Tampa Bay this season, the Buc’s defense allowed just one rush longer than 14 yards, while over 16% of all carries went for no gain.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.