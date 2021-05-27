‘We have nothing to lose and everything to gain’: No. 16 Washington prepares for Super Regional battle with No. 1 Oklahoma

Following one of the most impressive comeback victories in program history over Michigan in the Seattle Regionals, the No. 16 Washington softball team has little time to celebrate its accomplishments.
Next on the table for the UW is No. 1 Oklahoma on the road in Norman, Oklahoma, in front of a sold-out house in the NCAA Super Regionals.
Despite entering the weekend series as underdogs, Washington assistant coach J.T. D’Amico, head coach Heather Tarr, and the Huskies aren’t overthinking the little things.
“It’s gonna be a packed house, there’s a little yellow ball, the dirt is going to be red, the grass is going to be green, probably with a big ol’ OU logo in the middle,” D’Amico said. “We’re looking forward to getting out there.”
Ranked No. 1 for much of the year, the Sooners (48-2, 6-1 Big 12) present the best offense in softball, batting .424 as a team and averaging nearly three home runs per game at 142 on the season. In the Norman Regional, Oklahoma scored 50 runs across three games, including a 24-run outburst in the Regional Final versus Wichita State.
But the Huskies (45-12, 18-5 Pac-12) carry confidence.
Last weekend, Washington emerged from the losers bracket of the Seattle Regional by winning three straight games, eliminating Michigan in back-to-back games in the Regional Final.
Senior pitcher Gabbie Plain gives the team a chance in any game, posting a 32-2 record, a 1.23 ERA, and an impressive 7.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Not only are her season-long statistics impressive, but Plain has stepped into a new gear as of late. In Regionals, she threw 382 pitches across 27 innings, allowed just 15 hits — only 4 of which went for extra bases — and struck out 29.
“The biggest thing about a pitcher like Gabbie is they believe in their stuff,” Tarr said. “They know their stuff can get the outs. You saw [Plain] throw in back-to-back games on Sunday night: now matter how dire the situation is, if you really knuckle up and focus, you can win as a pitcher. The first time I’ve really seen her have to dig into the extra gear was this past weekend.”
If anyone is able to contain the Sooners, it’s Plain. Her drop ball and curveball keep opposing hitters off balance and any contact off of Plain typically goes straight into the dirt. The Australian has allowed just 10 home runs this season in 227 1/3 innings pitched.
The matchup between Plain and the Oklahoma offense is so intriguing that Saturday’s noon game between the UW and OU will be the first nationally televised collegiate softball game of all time, airing on ABC.
Although the ABC matchup is Game 2, national exposure will last throughout the whole weekend, beginning Friday, May 26, when the teams face off in Game 1 on ESPN2 at noon. If the series is tied at 1-1, the teams will play again on Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
Entering the series as big underdogs and with bright lights ahead for Washington, all Tarr can do is prepare her team to compete.
“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain by going for it,” she said.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
