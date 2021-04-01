Noelle Hee hitting stride for UW softball as season nears midway point

Ten hits, six home runs.
The stat line speaks for itself. When Noelle Hee steps up to the plate for the No. 6 Washington softball team, any ball off her bat is likely flying far.
Although the numbers may jump off the page, the results are just a product of her approach at the plate.
“I think [the numbers] are pretty easy to ignore, because I definitely don’t think about it,” she said. “When you start thinking about things like that, it’s not so great, but every at-bat it’s different. You’ve got to approach it the same way and give each pitch the attention and focus it deserves, and if it happens, it happens.”
While Hee’s bat has been a consistent power source for the Huskies (24-4, 3-2 Pac-12) so far this season, her playing time throughout her Washington career has been anything but consistent.
Arriving from Orange, California, Hee started 46 games as a freshman, hitting .273 with seven home runs. Hee began to see her playing time dwindle as a sophomore, falling out of the lineup toward the end of the season while struggling at the plate, hitting just .200.
As a junior, the trend continued.
Following a home run in her first at-bat of the season, Hee started just two more games the rest of the year, hitting .143 with two hits on the season.
Now a senior, Hee is finally starting to find her swing against Pac-12 competition.
Against Arizona State on Sunday, Hee matched her career-high with three hits, added two home runs in the series, and raised her season average to .417. She has also become a more frequent face in the lineup, starting eight of the past 13 games, and three of four against ASU in the most recent series.
“This past weekend, I was pretty absorbed in the process and I wasn’t really concerned about the result,” she said. “I was just trying to compete pitch-to-pitch and get my swing off. [Head coach Heather Tarr] told me Saturday night that every at-bat she wants three swings, or maybe less than three, but the point is to put good swings on good pitches, and good things will happen.”
Hee isn’t the only Washington player putting good swings on pitches this season, though.
As a whole, the Huskies are slugging .614, the highest in team history. The 44 home runs are just four shy of the most recent full season, 2019, in which the team hit 48.
While Tarr is quick to attribute the power to the warm-weather climates the UW has played in so far, an experienced lineup, a new strength program, and a more controlled approach at the plate has benefited a number of Huskies this year.
Juniors Baylee Klingler and Sami Reynolds have already set new career-highs in home runs, with 10 and seven, respectively, leading Washington to ninth-best in the nation in home run total.
“The most efficient way to score a run is obviously a home run,” Tarr said. “Noelle’s ability to do that has helped our offense. Like this past weekend, it definitely showed that we’re going to score a lot of runs when we’re able to hit the ball out of the park and have people on base.”
With a number of bats beginning to heat up, Washington enters its third Pac-12 series of the season, looking to put together its first four-game sweep.
After a rain-soaked homestand against Arizona in which the teams were only able to play two games and a weekend split at ASU, Washington welcomes California to Montlake beginning Thursday evening for a four-game series.
The Bears’ (12-7, 1-2 Pac-12) pitching staff has only allowed 15 home runs all season, while holding opponents to a .245 batting average, so the Huskies will again be challenged at the plate.
First pitch is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m., followed by a doubleheader Friday afternoon and the weekend’s final game Saturday at noon.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
