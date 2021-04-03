Washington falls to No. 9 UCLA in series finale

The theme of the day was home runs.
Washington struck first when freshman Michael Brown smashed a solo shot home run deep over the right field fence to start the top of the third.
He opened a 1-0 lead that looked like it could help fuel a Husky team coming off back-to-back wins against the ranked Bruins (16-9, 5-4 Pac-12) and end the series with a sweep.
Unfortunately for Washington that was not in the cards today, as what followed that first home run was an absolute onslaught by UCLA culminating in a 13-2 loss for Washington at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
For UCLA, it all started in the bottom of the third inning, where it smashed its first two-run home runs of the game.
After losing the lead, a pitching change came for the Huskies (10-14, 2-7 Pac-12), who substituted pitcher Nate Weeldreyer for Colton Charnholm. The change didn’t help though, as UCLA crushed another two-run home run and closed out the third inning up 4-1.
And the home runs didn’t slow down for the Bruins.
In the fourth inning they had another two-run home run, and the scoring didn’t slow down, as they piled on another two-runs to close out the fifth inning with a 10-1 lead over Washington.
UW managed to slow UCLA down, holding them scoreless for the next two innings and actually putting up a run themselves. In the sixth inning, Braiden Ward hit a blooper into short right field allowing Michael Petrie to score from second base with two outs. The Huskies then headed into the eighth inning down by a score of 10-2.
The trend continued with the Bruins blasting their fifth one of the day in the eight inning. Unfortunately for Washington, the Bruins were not done as the very next batter went yard, smacking a solo shot home run to put the score to 13-2.
The Huskies came into the day with some confidence. After getting off to a horrible start on the season, the Huskies had put together a couple of nice games having beaten UCLA in the first two games of the series.
The Huskies won those first two games of the series by driving deep balls to the opposite field, but the hot bats slowed down today, only managing five hits on the day compared to UCLA’s 13 and six home runs.
The Huskies will be back home for a three game series against Arizona State (15-7, 4-4 Pac-12) starting on Friday April 9.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
