Washington prepares for top-10 matchup with Arizona in first Pac-12 series of season

Throughout the first five weeks of the season, the No. 6 Washington softball has played a slew of non-conference opponents within close geographic proximity. From Las Vegas, to Honolulu, to San Diego, the UW has made its rounds along the west coast.
While those opponents have given the Huskies (20-2) a chance to grow an identity, the first Pac-12 opponent of the season provides them with no soft landing to begin conference play.
Washington welcomes No. 7 Arizona to Montlake this weekend for a four-game series, the first conference game for the UW since May 11, 2019.
“They just have a bunch of really, really good players that are seasoned, much like we are,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “They’ve got really good pitching, they’re well-coached, and they’ve got a lot of similarities to us. In the recent past we have both been really successful with the same kind of cohort of players. It will be a good battle and a good matchup for us.”
Arizona’s pitching staff, led by redshirt seniors in Mariah Lopez and Alyssa Denham, is the most experienced Washington will have faced so far this season. The Wildcats’ (14-3) team ERA of 1.14 is seventh-best in the nation, and Tarr knows the Huskies will need to maximize off of any chances they get.
“We tend to not get too reliant on any one thing,” she said. “Sometimes our speed comes through and puts pressure on the defense, sometimes it's our averages that cumulatively can affect the pitcher, and occasionally we hit the ball over the fence and helps our offense be a little more efficient. So anyway we need to score, we’re built for that.”
So far this season, Washington has succeeded at doing so, batting .350 with runners in scoring position, below its overall average of .377, but plenty enough to average 7.86 runs per game. The top of Washington’s order has produced the most, with the top five bats in the order combining to bat .419 while producing 100 of the team’s 173 runs.
Batting fifth in the order this season, junior SilentRain Espinoza has helped the Huskies get off to a hot start offensively. She's batting .375 so far this season and is reaching base at a career-best .473 rate.
The junior went hitless in the Husky Classic this past weekend, but notes her overall approach remains unchanged heading into conference play.
“I feel like I’ve figured how to not get too high or too low,” she said. “Whether I’m hitting really good one weekend or I’m struggling the next, mentally I just try to give myself space so I’m not too hard on myself. I know the game is ever-changing and I could be doing good one weekend and not the next so I just try to stay level-headed weekend-to-weekend.”
Some of those struggles are likely to continue against the Arizona pitching staff, and with tough sledding likely at the plate, Washington will need to take advantage of scoring chances on the base paths, if they arise. The UW has stolen 35 bases this season, including a perfect 13-for-13 weekend at Husky Classic.
Not only will the competition be tough, but logistically, a new conference scheduling format will throw a new challenge the Huskies’ way.
In past seasons, teams played three games beginning Friday and ending on Sunday, but his year, things are different. Series will still be three days long, but with a doubleheader on day two. The first game of the day will count towards conference standings, while the second game of the day will be a nonconference contest.
If any of the four games is canceled, the remaining three games will then count in the conference standings.
“Our aim is to win them all,” Tarr said. “Especially when we’re at home, because we might get weather on Sunday, and then the first three games we played count. Some teams might be approaching in different ways when you’re guaranteed to get the games. For us, we’re going to play our best game every game.”
The new schedule will create the toughest challenge to the Huskies from a pitching standpoint, where they will have to strategize how to use senior ace Gabbie Plain.
During the 2021 season, Plain has been the Friday starter for Washington, while sophomore Kelley Lynch has started game two, followed again by Plain in game three. The fourth game of the weekend was a mix of the two earlier in the season, but has also included freshman Sarah Willis and senior Pat Moore in recent weeks.
In a press conference Wednesday, Tarr confirmed that the pitching rotation in Pac-12 play will remain unchanged from the non-conference games, with Plain expected to start Games 1 and 3.
From the plate to the circle to the schedule, a lot will be learned in the Huskies’ first Pac-12 series in two years. The wait won’t last long, as Washington opens the weekend against Arizona on Friday at 6 p.m. It will be the UW’s first televised game of the season, airing on ESPNU.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
