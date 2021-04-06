Three pre-spring practice questions looming over the Washington football team

It has been two years since the Washington football team has been able to get on the field in the spring.
All but four practices were behind closed doors last fall and fans haven’t been able to get a look at the Huskies in nearly 17 months, after a four-game 2020 season played in front of empty stands.
That hiatus will finally end Wednesday morning, as a small group of fans will be welcomed to watch the team practice inside of Husky Stadium, but many questions still surround the team.
Head coach Jimmy Lake still wants to run the ball, offensive coordinator John Donovan has yet to fully unhinge his offense, and a quarterback battle looms over the team before its first snap in September.
Our writers Nathan Mathisen and Nick Lombroia discuss these questions and what they want to see from the team this spring.
What is the biggest question facing the Huskies heading into spring camp?
Lombroia: Who starts at QB, Huard or Morris?
The biggest question on everyone's mind this spring is who starts at quarterback for the season-opener against Montana. The battle is expected to play out between returning starter Dylan Morris and newcomer Sam Huard.
Many expect Huard, the local five-star recruit that Washington fans have been clamoring for years now, to walk into the starting spot, but Morris will put up a fight. The sophomore knows the offense and has already proven to be a winner at the college level, emerging from a four-headed race for the starting position last fall and leading the Huskies to a 3-1 record.
Morris threw for 897 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 and will put up a fight against Huard throughout the spring and into the fall.
Mathisen: So about those wide receivers?
This offseason has been a wide receiver exodus.
Five scholarships wide receivers have transferred — Ty Jones, Jordan Chin, Puka Nacua, Marquis Spiker, and Austin Osborne — leaving the Huskies with only nine total receivers on the roster and four with catches in their career.
While the number of receivers leaving at first glance looks concerning, it really shouldn’t be. Washington still has plenty of top-ranked talent at the position with four of their top five receivers still on the roster.
I expect redshirt freshmen Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze to make big strides this season as well as production from sophomore transfer Ja’Lynn Polk, who had 28 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns at Texas Tech last year.
Who has the most to prove?
Lombroia: Junior outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui
It might not seem like Tupuola-Fetui has a lot to prove this season after being named First Team All-Pac-12 and Second Team All-America in 2020, but the junior linebacker now must prove that his performance wasn’t just a flash in the pan.
Tupuola-Fetui is now the star of the defense and will be expected to perform up to his 2020 caliber. He racked up 11 tackles and seven sacks in only four games, finishing as the national leader in sacks per game at 1.75.
Tupuola-Fetui hopes to replicate the dominance he showed in 2020 as he tries to move from a breakout star to the solidified leader of the Washington defense.
Mathisen: Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls
Smalls entered 2020 with a lot of expectations.
Rightfully so, as he was a five-star recruit and the number one recruit in Washington state. In the 2020 four-game season, Smalls made no real impact, only recording seven total tackles, with five of them coming in one game against Utah.
The redshirt freshman started the final game of the year against Stanford and had one tackle.
His season did not go how he would’ve hoped, and this year it might be even harder to find the field with Ryan Bowman coming back for a sixth season and junior Laiatu Latu likely back in the picture after missing out on 2020 with a neck injury.
If Smalls doesn’t want to be labeled as a bust, he’s going to have to start producing like a five-star recruit.
Which underclassman will impress the most?
Lombroia: Sophomore tailback Cameron Davis
With the Washington running game once again expected to be by committee, expect Davis to get more carries as he splits the workload with junior Richard Newton and redshirt seniors Kamari Pleasant and Sean McGrew.
Last season, Davis played in every game as a redshirt freshman, carrying the ball 15 times for 67 yards. He is the youngest of all of UW’s tailbacks who played significant snaps in 2020 and will likely see more reps this spring in Donavan’s run-heavy offense.
If Davis impresses this spring, expect him to see an uptick in action this fall and maybe even fight for the starting spot.
Mathisen: Redshirt freshman wide receiver Rome Odunze
Last season as a true freshman — in the game against Stanford without Terell Bynum and Puka Nacua — Odunze got the start and led the team in receptions with five, going for 69 yards.
At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he has an ideal wide receiver frame capable of being a great red zone threat. At Bishop Gorman High School he also showed his speed on the track team, winning the 4A state title in the 200 meter and then also in the 4x100 relay.
With five receivers transferring, the Las Vegas, Nevada native is going to have plenty of opportunities to catch the ball from whichever quarterback is named the starter.
