Washington takes on Colorado to open Pac-12 Tournament

The postseason has arrived for the Washington Women’s basketball team as they take on Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The 11th-seeded Huskies will face a familiar foe in the sixth-seeded Buffaloes as they open up tournament play Wednesday.
Washington has already played Colorado two times this season, with the most recent matchup coming only a week and a half ago. Both games have been close so far, being decided by a combined 15 points this season.
“Colorado is somebody that we are very familiar with,” Head Coach Jody Wynn said. “Having played them a little over a week ago, they’re fresh in our minds from a player’s and a coach’s standpoint.”
Controlling turnovers will be key for the Huskies as they take on the Buffaloes (10-6, 8-8 Pac-12). In its first two games against Colorado, Washington turned the ball over 22 and 21 times, respectively. This time around, ball security is a priority for the Huskies as they hope to establish an offensive rhythm that did not exist in the first two games.
“We’ve got to value the basketball,” Wynn said. “We’ve got to value it and have more possessions, whether it's through offensive rebounds or limiting our turnovers altogether.”
If Washington does end up beating Colorado Wednesday, it will advance to take on UCLA in the second round Thursday. It would be the first time the Huskies (6-13, 3-13 Pac-12) have played games on consecutive days all season. With the absence of any preseason tournament this year, the Huskies have little experience playing in back-to-backs.
“I think that’s probably on every coach's mind during tournament play, but there’s no real time to be fatigued,” Wynn said. “It’s win or go home, so effort combined with performance is what is going to equal wins.”
The Huskies will be led on both sides of the ball by junior Haley Van Dyke. The junior was recently named an honorable mention for both the All-Pac-12 team and the All-Pac-12 All-Defensive team for her performances this year.
Van Dyke currently leads the team in scoring this season, with 12.2 points per game. Van Dyke also fills up the stat sheet in other categories, averaging 6.0 rebounds a game and leading the team with a total of 44 steals this season.
“She’s a player that certainly deserves some recognition,” Wynn said. “She can score at the rim, she can shoot the three, she moves well without the basketball, and defensively she makes things happen for us.”
Van Dyke and Washington open up the Pac-12 Tournament against Colorado Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
