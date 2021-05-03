Quincy Pondexter returns to UW men’s basketball as an assistant coach

Quincy Pondexter is back on Montlake.
More than a decade since playing with the Washington men’s basketball team, Pondexter is returning to the program as an assistant coach.
“We are thrilled to add Quincy to our staff,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “His Husky pride runs deep. What he accomplished as a player both in college and in the NBA is going to be a great role model for our players. He’s achieved what they all dream of and brought it to reality through professionalism, hard work and resiliency. His passion for developing players is going to immediately infuse our program with energy and we can’t wait to have him back on the sidelines in Seattle.”
The addition of Pondexter, which was announced Monday morning, rounds out the UW coaching staff following a hectic month of turnovers. Assistant coach Cameron Dollar announced he was leaving the program following the season to pursue a career outside of the coaching world. The team quickly replaced Dollar, hiring former Cal head coach Wyking Jones in mid-April.
“I always knew that at some point, I would come back to Seattle because my heart has always been at UW,” Pondexter said. “Coach Hopkins has such a great reputation and you can’t help but love his energy, enthusiasm and work ethic. He makes you work harder, makes coming to work enjoyable and I’m excited to grow my relationship with him.”
Along with Pondexter, the UW coaching staff features another Washington alum in Will Conroy, who has been with the team as an assistant since 2017.
With two alumni on the staff, the Huskies will hope to improve their recruiting. Washington has missed out on a number of top local names within the past few years. Even when players have decided to enroll at the UW, many have departed the program early, including a group of six transfers following the 2020-21 season.
Pondexter will help serve that purpose as a blueprint of success both at the UW as well as a professional. In the 2010 NBA Draft, Pondexter was the No. 26 overall pick and spent eight seasons in the league with New Orleans, Memphis, Chicago, and San Antonio.
At Washington, Pondexter dominated the post, accumulating 1,786 points, which is fifth all-time in school history. The Huskies made the NCAA Tournament during Pondexter’s final two seasons, advancing to the Round of 32 in 2009 and the Sweet 16 in 2010.
This will be the first time Pondexter has coached at the collegiate level, but he has experience coaching AAU basketball in California.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.