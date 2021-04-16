Three homers power Washington to series opening win against Texas State

Christian Dicochea didn’t realize the ball had left the park until he was rounding second.
Batting leadoff for the Washington men’s baseball team in its series opener against Texas State, Dicochea went down two strikes against Bobcats’ starter Zachary Leigh. Trying to spark the UW offense, the UW redshirt freshman was just trying to hit something into the gaps.
“My approach the last two weeks since I’ve been playing has just been left-center or right-center, let the ball travel,” he said. “I got a fastball up to elevate and let the wind take it out.”
Dicochea jumped on Leigh’s 1-2 offering, launching it deep over the fence in right-center. However, his solo shot wasn’t the only thing in a hurry to leave the field. The redshirt freshman only took 14 seconds to admire his homer as he sprinted around the bases.
“It felt great, I had a smile on my face the whole way,” he said.
Dicochea and the rest of the UW bats refused to keep the ball inside Husky Ballpark on Friday, as home runs from the redshirt freshman, and juniors Christian Jones and Braiden Ward powered the Huskies to a 10-5 win against Texas State. The team’s three homers are the most Washington has hit in a single game this season.
The Huskies (13-16, 3-9 Pac-12) tacked on another run in the first with an RBI-single from designated hitter Michael Brown to give the UW a 2-0 lead.
Jones provided some insurance two innings later. Facing Leigh (2-5) with a runner on second, the junior teed off on the first pitch of the at-bat, launching a home run deep over the wall in right-center.
The two-run blast was Jones’ first home run of the season and the fifth of his Washington career. He finished the day 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs, part of a mini-resurgence for the junior, who now has five RBIs in his past three games. UW head coach Lindsay Meggs attributed Jones’ recent success to his approach at the plate.
“Christian has been using the whole field,” he said. “He’s been staying off pitches out of the zone, he’s made people elevate the ball, and when you do that he puts a good swing on it.”
While the UW offense heated up, Washington starter Logan Gerling (2-2) shut the Bobcats (15-20, 5-7 Sun Belt) down. The junior hurled his third consecutive quality start — his fourth in his past five outings — by going six innings, and allowing two runs on seven hits. Gerling also struck out four and walked two, with his only stumble coming in the top of the fourth when he surrendered a two-run homer to senior Chase Evans.
“Today was not my day,” Gerling said. “Command-wise, I think I struggled with a lot of stuff and I had a hard time getting in a rhythm, but when I was good, I was breathing really well and throwing the fastball where I needed to.”
Washington’s offense immediately picked Gerling up quickly though. Despite averaging just 3.375 runs per game in Gerling’s starts this season, the Huskies got the runs back in the bottom half of the inning. Jones hit a sacrifice fly, before an RBI-single from redshirt junior Will Simpson put Washington back up 6-2.
The UW offense had one of its best performances of the season Friday. The Huskies combined for 17 hits and five walks with just six strikeouts. Every Washington starter reached base at least once, and all except one had at least one hit. Six UW players had multi-hit games, and five different starters had at least one RBI.
Ward essentially wrapped things up in the fifth. The junior hit a three-run home run off Texas State reliever Otto Wofford, hooking the first pitch of the at-bat just fair around the right field foul pole to put Washington up 9-2. Though he was critical of his pitching staff Friday, Meggs was glad to see his offense back them up at the plate instead of the other way around.
“It’s nice to pick up the pitchers because for the first three weeks of the season they were outstanding and we weren’t hitting,” Meggs said. “Maybe we can combine the two and see where it takes us.”
Texas State generated three runs off the UW bullpen in the eighth inning, but it wasn’t enough as Washington added another run on a passed ball in the bottom half of the frame, making it 10-5.
Washington will return to Husky Ballpark on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. when they take on Texas State for Game 2 of the series.
Reach senior staff reporter Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
