The Washington men’s rowing team captures the IRA National Championship

Pure power and pure determination.
That’s what the Washington men’s rowing team put on display in all four of their races at the IRA Championships. By the end of competition Saturday, the Huskies closed out their season sweeping to win their 19th National Championship in program history.
Rowing for a national title in the varsity eight race, Washington was looking to capture their first title since 2015.
The race for first was going to be a difficult one, with boats pressing hard off the start and multiple boats rowing in the mid 40s for their stroke rate, including both Washington and Cal rowing at a stroke rate of 45 strokes per minute at the start.
Washington’s varsity eight boat kept up their high stroke rate of around 39 to 40 strokes per minute and managed to slowly extend their lead to nearly a boat length throughout the race. As Washington crossed the finish line first with a time of 5:59.71, they had finally completed their head coach Michael Callahan's three step process that started with winning the Windermere Cup, winning the Pac-12 Championship, and now winning the IRA Championship.
While the varsity eight race was the headline, Washington participated in three other races on the day, putting on a show in all three.
The first race of the day for Washington was the third varsity eight final, where they got off to a quick start to hold off Cal and maintain the early lead. Cal tried to make a push near the end, but Washington held them off, finishing in first and earning the first medal of the day.
Wahington’s gold medal time in the third varsity eight was 6:08.50, while Cal in second finished with a time of 6:11.31.
In the second varsity eight final, the outcome was never in question.
Washington’s boat showed off their sheer power and depth as they got off to a huge lead, leaving open water between them and the second place team from very early on.
By the end of the race Washington won gold with its overall time of 6:15.43 and had a margin of 9.40 seconds between them and second place finisher, Dartmouth.
Closing out the day in New Jersey, as well as the season, was the varsity four boat race.
To no surprise, Washington’s boat got off to a high stroke rate and to an early lead. With the possibility of going home with nothing but gold, Washington was not going to let that opportunity slip through its grasp.
Washington kept that early lead and managed to stay relatively comfortably in the lead for the entirety of the race finishing with a time of 6:59.45 to win by a margin of 6.78 seconds.
This is the tenth straight year in which Washington has won the varsity four National Championship.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
