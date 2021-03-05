Haley Herberg runs away from the field to win individual Pac-12 Championship

One minute into the 6k women's race at the Pac-12 Championship junior Haley Herberg held a 25 meter lead. Her lead then grew to more than 50 meters as the race progressed.
That huge lead for the junior began to slowly shrink as the final lap got underway at Chambers Creek Park in University Place, Wash.
Nearing the end of the race Herberg was officially in for a fight, as last year's second place finisher, Stanford’s Ella Donaghu, pulled even with her with only 200 meters to go in the race.
However, Herberg didn’t give up and ended up surprising herself, when she managed to hold off Donaghu and win the race with a time of 19 minutes and 2.5 seconds, winning by 6.5 seconds.
This is Herberg’s second year competing for UW in cross country, as she transferred from Oklahoma following the 2018-2019 season in which she placed third at the Big 12 Championship.
Herberg became the first Washington runner to win the Pac-12 Championship since Amy-Eloise Neale did so in 2016.
Overall, the Huskies women’s team placed third in the team standings. The Huskies came into the race ranked No. 12 in the NCAA and finished behind No. 6 Colorado and No. 5 Stanford.
Alongside Herberg, the Huskies had three other runners finish in the top-25 at the women's 6k. Freshman Naomi Smith finished 14th, junior Madison Heisterman finished at 21st and freshman Andrea Markezich finished at 23rd.
The men’s team running the 8k at the Pac-12 championship was led by junior Issac Green who finished in seventh place. Overall the UW men’s team placed third in the team standings.
Washington's men’s team came into the day ranked No. 8 in the NCAA. They finished behind No. 4 Stanford and No. 9 Colorado.
Behind Green, Washington had five other runners place in the top-25, including two freshmen finishing in the top-12. Redshirt freshman Luke Houser finished 10th, while freshman Leo Daschbach finished in 12th place. Senior Tibebu Proctor finished in 17th, redshirt freshman Joe Waskom and junior Alex Slenning finished back-to-back in 20th and 21st respectively.
The Huskies will look to improve upon their third place finishes as they’ll be back in action at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla. on Mar. 15.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
