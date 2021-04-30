Huskies’ season comes to an end on second day of Pac-12 Championships

The Washington beach volleyball team battled on day two of the Pac-12 championships, but fell short against Arizona State Friday morning, ending the day and the tournament with a tight 3-2 loss.
The Huskies (5-12, 0-7 Pac-12) began the second day of the double-elimination tournament losing two sets to the Sun Devils. Juniors Callie Weber and Cassidy Schilling kept the score close in the first set at the five spot, but were defeated in a decisive manner by Lauren Weintraub and Taryn Ames of Arizona State in the second, ending the match with a 22-20, 21-7 loss.
Though things looked a bit bleak, the Huskies found some success against the Devils a little later on in the competition. Junior Natalie Robinson and senior Avie Niece ended their first set at the two spot riding a momentum high and relying on some solid play from the back line. They came out on top in the second set, beating Sun Devils Kate Fitzgerald and Emily Anderson 21-19, 21-15.
At the one seed, senior Shayne McPherson and junior Chloe Loreen fought to the bitter end against ASU’s Katelyn Carballo and Lexi Sweeney, and were able to take care of business in two sets, with McPherson ending the match with an exciting high-line kill.
Sophomore Scarlett Dahl and Junior Kyra Petersen were also able to add to the drive that looked to be fueling the Huskies’ comeback. They took their opponents to three sets, but were unable to pull away in the third, resulting in a 21-16, 18-21, 15-10 victory for the Sun Devils.
At the four seed, sophomore Hannah Yerex and senior Ashley Shook ended up being the UW’s only hope, as they looked to pull out a 3-2 win against ASU in order to avoid elimination.
Shook and Yerex took the first set, 21-17, but were unable to keep their opponents in tow in the second, losing 14-21. Bordis and Plaster hounded Shook and Yerex in the third, winning the third set 15-3 and solidifying the Sun Devils’ winning streak against the Huskies.
The Huskies will head home as a result and look to build on the season amidst growing competition within the Pac-12. They end the 2021 season with an overall 5-13 record.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
