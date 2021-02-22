Pro Husky Highlights: Pan’s top-20 finish, Gruver’s new personal best, and McDaniels’ first start

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
CT Pan: PGA
CT Pan went three-under par in the fourth and final round of the Genesis Open at the Riviera Golf Course in Southern California on Sunday. Pan, who made his last appearance on our Pro Husky Highlights after he finished seventh in the Masters, had three birdies on the back nine to break into the tournament’s top-20 finishers.
During his final season on Montlake, Pan was a Hogan Award finalist, becoming the first four-time semifinalist in the history of the award for best collegiate golfer, while earning first team PING All-American honors and setting a Husky record by becoming the first player in school history with a scoring average under 70.
Great week by ProDawgs @ntaylorgolf59 and @ctpangolf! Both recorded a T20th finish at the @thegenesisinv!! #GoHuskies!— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) February 21, 2021
Since turning pro in 2015, Pan has claimed first in one PGA victory in through 119 events, while netting over $6 million in purse money.
Olivia Gruver: American Track League
To those familiar with Olivia Gruver’s accomplishments as an undergraduate, it comes as no surprise that she placed first in the pole vault at an American Track League event Sunday afternoon. At the Randall Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ariz., Gruver cleared 4.70-meters, setting a new personal best and hitting Olympic standard height.
During her collegiate career, which spanned over four years and two schools, there is little Gruver failed to accomplish. She certainly established herself as the nation’s top pole vaulter, winning the 2017 and 2018 outdoor pole vault championships (among seemingly countless other events), while setting the outdoor record and being named the 2020 Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year.
In the @zennioptical Pole Vault, Olivia Gruver hits Olympic A standard with a PB and wins the meet pic.twitter.com/NiJgDAwaVN— AmericanTrackLeague (@americantrack) February 21, 2021
Jaden McDaniels: NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves
The 6-foot-9 forward from Federal Way made his first career start for the Timberwolves in an overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday. In 37 minutes, McDaniels logged 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from three point territory, while adding four rebounds and three blocks.
On the season, the rookie is averaging just under six points and four rebounds a game as he works his way into Minnesota’s rotation. Though his offensive upside is limitless, McDaniels is carving out a role for himself in the league as an exceptionally skilled defender, considering the Timberwolves allow 9.1 fewer points per 100 possessions while the 20-year old is on the floor.
Ready for the moment. @Jmcdaniels7’s first @NBA start. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Yr8SqKcuDd— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 18, 2021
Last year, McDaniels played in 31 games for the Huskies, making 21 starts, while averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. Though his stint on Montlake lasted just one season, McDaniels’ skill and athleticism were undeniable, which prompted the Los Angeles Lakers to select him with the 28th pick in the first round of 2020 NBA Draft, before he was eventually dealt to Minnesota.
