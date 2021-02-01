Pro Husky Highlights: Stewart’s expanding role, Batt-Doyle’s PR, and Plum’s return

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Isaiah Stewart: NBA, Detroit Pistons
Isaiah Stewart has burst onto the NBA scene in his rookie season with the Pistons, carving out a role on a team that is riddled with big men. Stewart, who was taken by Detroit with the 16th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is ranked near the top amongst rookies in offensive rebounding, total rebounding, and blocked shots.
Just last winter, the 6-foot-9 Stewart averaged 17 points and 8.8 boards for the Huskies, while reaching double-figures in scoring in all but two games and setting UW freshman records in both blocks (66) and rebounds (281).
Stewart, though relatively undersized for an NBA big, is finding minutes on the court for Detroit thanks to his relentless tenacity, quick hands and feet, and uncanny knack for getting to the ball. His impressive start to this young NBA season has garnered him with comparisons to legendary Pistons defensive specialists, such as Ben Wallace and Dennis Rodman.
Izzi Batt-Doyle: Track-and-Field, Australia
Australian distance runner Izzi Batt-Doyle set a massive PR in the women’s 10,000-meter at the Zatopek 10 national title in Melbourne, with a time of 31:43.26. Batt-Doyle, who sported her Washington shorts during the race, finished with the world’s second fastest time of the season.
In her final year on Montlake, Batt-Doyle practically rewrote UW’s record book, eclipsing the school’s fastest times in both the 5,000- and 10,000-meters, while taking first in the Pac-12 Championship in the 10,000 and third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. On top of that, she earned 2019 first team All-American honors.
Kelsey Plum: WNBA, Las Vegas Aces
In her first return to the court since suffering a torn achilles, Kelsey Plum is one of 19 players reporting to Columbia, South Carolina to take part in a USA basketball training camp that begins Feb. 4.
Though Plum has been unable to play competitive basketball in over a year, she has stayed busy through her rehabilitation as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas and as a UFC matchmaker.
Plum’s illustrious career at Washington, in which she earned AP Player of the Year honors and broke the NCAA record for total points, was capped when she led the Huskies to their first ever final-four appearance in 2016. Since then, Plum was taken first overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces.
