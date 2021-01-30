Santana, Culpepper headline day two of UW Indoor Preview

In his first race of the year, junior Kemuel Santana finished first in the 60 meter dash, falling just shy of his PR in a strong showing for the sprinter.
Santana started his day competing in the men’s 60 meter dash, running the race in 6.95 seconds, which was enough for him to edge out the competition. Despite the first-place finish, the junior feels confident that he can improve upon this time.
“I knew I could run like 6.70, today was nowhere near that, I was really nervous at first,” Santana said. “I hadn’t run in two years, so I needed to shake some jitters, but I’m confident I can get that this season.”
Santana also fell just shy of his PR in the 200 meter, running a time of 21.79 seconds, which is one tenth of a second shy of his PR for the event. The junior ended up finishing second, behind UW junior Evan Mafilias, who ran a time of 21.73 seconds, which was also just short of his PR of 21.76 seconds.
Coming off of an injury, Santana felt he had an overall good week, finishing in first and second place in his two events on the day.
“I had a really good week of preparation,” Santana said. “Coming back from an injury, I didn’t run for almost six months and just ever since March, I’ve just been trying to work really hard to just come and today I felt really good, not the times I wanted, but just being back.”
Cruz Culpepper coasts in his first competition
A freshman running in his first ever men’s mile event, Cruz Culpepper finished in third place in his debut event. Culpepper did however, beat his PR and ran a sub four minute mile with a time of 4 minutes and 59.53 seconds. Culpepper is now the 11th athlete in UW history to break the four minute mile barrier.
“I didn’t have anything slower then sub four kind of in my head, so I would’ve been disappointed,” Culpepper said. “Without having racing opportunities, it’s hard to get back in the mindset.”
Culpepper is hopeful that he can keep progressing and keep getting better and better as the season progresses. He’s been working diligently in practice trying to perform the best that he can at his events.
“We’ve been training really hard, so it’s like a really heavy load of training, so we’re all really tired, but that’s just kind of what we typically do, so he’s been doing a really good job,” head coach Andy Powell said. “He’s someone who wants to be really good. He has good knowledge of the sport and himself, he wants to be good and he shows that in practice.”
Other notes:
Sophomore Aaliyah Wilson competed in two events on the day: the women’s 60 meter hurdles and the women’s 60 meter dash. Wilson finished in second in the hurdles with a time of 8.55 seconds, she finished first in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.46 seconds. Wilson was scheduled to also compete in the women’s 200 meter dash but appeared to sustain an injury during the 60 meter dash and did not complete the rest of the day.
Sophomore Cass Elliot won his heat in the men’s 400 meter dash with a time of 48.62 seconds. Elliot’s PR in the 400 meter dash is 48.05 seconds.
Senior Allie Schadler in the women’s mile run ran a time of 4 minutes and 38.08 seconds, which is just over her PR of 4 minutes and 37.12 seconds.
The Huskies will be back at Dempsey indoor Friday, Feb. 12 for day one of the UW Invitational.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.