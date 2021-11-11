Huskies sneak by for first win of the season

After a long, slow night in Alaska Airlines Arena, PJ Fuller got everyone to their feet.
With 33 seconds left on the clock and the Washington men’s basketball team up by 11, the junior guard provided UW with an exclamation mark on a somewhat unnoteworthy night, chasing down Northern Arizona’s final shot attempt.
The block secured the Huskies’ first win of the season, where they pulled away from the Lumberjacks for a 73-62 victory.
“I just felt like it was the icing on the cake on the win,” Fuller said. “I felt like we needed that, so I just went up and got it and just showed it tonight for the crowd.”
For 30 minutes of Thursday’s game, it wasn’t clear whether the Huskies (1-1) would pull ahead, as both teams struggled to break out into a big lead. UW and NAU flipped advantages and exchanged fouls as both offenses chugged along looking for a spark.
Needing to avoid a repeat of Tuesday, in which UW was upset in its season-opener, the Huskies started to gain ground, finding and growing a lead in the last 13 minutes of the second half.
“[We] found a way to get a win,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “The hardest win is the first win of the year, as we figured out two days ago. Just proud of these guys. We’re going to learn a lot moving forward. I love these guys and I think the potential is limitless. We’ll see how far we can go.”
Tuesday night got off to an especially slow start, with neither team scoring during the first two minutes, and stayed that way for much of the game. Both teams chugged along, finding mixed success shooting the ball.
Neither team’s shooting percentage from the field or three reached more than 40%.
Despite the offensive struggles, Hopkins and the Huskies left the court motivated by their defensive performance, limiting the Lumberjacks (0-2) to 4-for-12 from three.
“We did a good job taking away the three,” Hopkins said. “Was it pretty? No. There was a lot of end of the game execution, fouling, not missing some layups, we’ve got to be better in that area. But the style of play, yes, we’ve been working on pressing and we’ve been working on our zone and we’ve been working on our man. Every game’s gonna be a little bit different.”
After hitting its last three pointer to go ahead 46-44 with 14:45 remaining, NAU’s offense went cold, and it didn't score another field goal for nearly eight minutes.
Washington’s scoring maintenance allowed the team to gain a big lead, and in the last ten minutes pull away with an 11-point win.
Staying home, UW prepares to face Texas Southern early next week, with tip off set for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
