Wyking Jones joins Washington men’s basketball as new assistant coach

Following the departure of Cameron Dollar in mid-march, the UW athletic department announced Wednesday that Washington men’s basketball has appointed Wyking Jones as assistant coach.
“We are so excited to add Wyking to our staff,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “He has built an incredible reputation for himself in college basketball and worked with some the great coaches in the business. He’s an excellent recruiter and a great teacher of the game.”
Jones comes to Washington after three years as head coach at Cal.
Prior to his time as a head coach, he spent time as an assistant at Cal, New Mexico, Pepperdine, Louisville, and Loyola Marymount.
“I’m truly honored to be part of Coach Hopkins’ staff at Washington,” Jones said. “ Since he arrived on campus, I’ve had a tremendous amount of respect for him as a coach and person. What he has been able to accomplish in such a short time speaks for itself.
“During my entire coaching career, I’ve watched Washington from afar and have been impressed with it’s history and long list of players that have gone on to be successful at the next level. Being a part of that storied history is very exciting and I’m ready to get to Seattle.”
