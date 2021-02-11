New lineup, same result: Huskies route Redhawks for second straight week

The Washington women’s tennis team’s lineup card looked a little different in Thursday afternoon’s rematch with Seattle U, but the results sure didn’t, as the Huskies went on to complete their fourth straight 7-0 sweep to begin the 2021 season.
The most significant change occurred at the top of the doubles lineup. One of the major contributors for the Huskies (4-0) in the early season, freshman Sarah-Maude Fortin, switched with junior Sedona Gallagher, joining senior captain Vanessa Wong at first doubles.
Gallagher took Fortin’s place at second doubles, playing alongside another undefeated freshman, Yolanda Lin. Both duos took down their Redhawk (0-2) opponents swiftly as part of a combined 18-1 demolition in favor of the Huskies during the match’s doubles segment.
Fortin, who won her doubles set 6-0, orchestrated an individual triple-bagel, defeating her singles opponent 6-0, 6-0. She has now played five consecutive sets without surrendering a single game, going back to her singles match against Seattle last Thursday.
UW head coach Robin Stephenson had some roster swaps to make in singles as well. After watching her teammates trample opponents for the first three matches, sophomore Ashley Chang got in on the action, easily winning her first singles match of the season 6-2, 6-0.
Chang replaced her doubles teammate from the previous three matches, junior Zoey Weil, who played with freshman Tara Chilton on Thursday instead.
Meanwhile, Wong, who cruised to another 6-1, 6-0 victory, continues to make her presence felt as a top competitor in the nation. And, again, while the competition remains relatively loose at this point in the young season, Wong’s play has been tight.
Her confidence — alongside that of the rest of her undefeated teammates — may prove pivotal moving forward into more difficult Pac-12 play.
Until then, the Huskies continue preseason matchups on Montlake with a quick turnaround. They play Eastern Washington on Friday at 11 a.m., gunning for their second 5-0 start in dual match play in the past three seasons.
