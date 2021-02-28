Huskies use power surge to clinch series victory over Vaqueros

Will Simpson’s eyes grew so big, they could be seen from the press box.
With the Washington baseball team leading UTRGV 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Simpson got what he was looking for.
On a 2-1 pitch, the freshman first baseman clobbered a ball to deep left field — a blast that could only be described as a no-doubter. Simpson strolled out of the box, watching the baseball soar well over the scoreboard, before turning and flipping his bat down the first-base line to raucous cheers from the dugout
Maybe the most unusual thing about Simpson’s blast over the fence in left, though, was that it actually made him the second UW player to go yard on Sunday evening as Washington beat UTRGV 6-0 at Husky Ballpark to clinch its first series win of the season.
In the first inning, freshman designated hitter Michael Brown drilled a towering home run through the wind to right field for his first ever collegiate long ball.
“Two young guys, in the middle of the batting order, that if we can get them going, we’re gonna have a chance to score some runs,” UW head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “To hit one out of here to right field, into the teeth of that wind? That’s a man-sized homerun, and Will’s was no less.”
The two solo shots put bold exclamation marks on an overall solid offensive performance, a much-needed boost after a lethargic showing in the team’s first series against UCI.
“I think you could ask them, and they’d tell you, when they were at [UC] Irvine, they were being a little too selective,” UW junior center fielder Braiden Ward said. “They really took a deep breath, refocused, reset. And they're taking mature at-bats now and looking dangerous.”
Aside from the long ball, the Huskies (3-3) hit .364 with runners in scoring position, finding timely offensive production when it mattered most all while continuously tormenting the Vaqueros with crafty small ball.
No player embodies that small-ball mentality better than Ward.
The center fielder, who is 9-for-14 when leading off an inning this season, improved his batting average to .455 on the year and added two stolen bases, giving him six on the young season. His 61 total steals rank fourth all-time in the UW record books.
“I’m a leadoff hitter, so my whole goal is to get on base any way possible and just score runs,” Ward said. “When I get on, the whole purpose is to cause havoc — get in the pitcher’s head, the catcher’s head, the shortstop, the first baseman. I want everyone to focus on me so they can elevate a fast ball for our guys to hit me in.”
Ward reached base three times in four at-bats Sunday, including a hit-by-pitch on the first throw of the game. For the speedy senior though, a HBP is essentially a double — or, in today’s case, a triple. He stole second on the very next pitch before advancing to third on a bad throw by the catcher.
“He can change the whole complexion of the game when he gets on,” Meggs said. “He puts so much pressure on the pitcher. It’s not just that he’s electric in terms of his speed, but he runs the bases hard, and he pushes and pushes and pushes, and that can change the game.”
He scored three pitches later, beating the catcher to home plate on a passed ball, giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead. After that run with zero outs in the first inning, the Husky offense may as well have slept through the rest of the game.
That’s because UW junior starting pitcher Jack Enger (1-0) had UGRTV batters absolutely befuddled in his five innings on the mound. Enger struck out the first three Vaquero (2-4) hitters he faced, setting the tone for a dominant late-afternoon performance.
Through five innings of work, he surrendered just two hits and walked none, dropping his season ERA to 1.08. After that, the bullpen stayed hot to complete the shutout — in the first three games of the series, UW pitchers have only walked two UTRGV batters.
“It doesn’t have to be just one guy, and [UW pitching] Coach [Elliot] Cribby has those guys locked in,” Meggs said. “We pitched well at [UC] Irvine, and didn’t have a lot to show for it, and that’s showing up because we’re swinging the bats better. Two bases on balls in three games is remarkable.”
The Huskies will go for the series sweep on Monday afternoon, with first pitch taking place at 1:00.
