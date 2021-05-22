Michigan’s back-to-back sixth inning home runs send Washington to losers bracket of Seattle Regional

Two swings of the bat was all it took.
Knotted in a scoreless tie entering the sixth inning, it seemed as if the No. 16 seed Washington softball team was in a good position to threaten Michigan in the NCAA Regionals with the top of its order due up in the bottom of the inning.
But rather than taking the lead, Washington senior pitcher Gabbie Plain made two consecutive mistakes in the top of the frame, surrendering back-to-back solo home runs.
Despite a solo home run from graduate senior Morganne Flores in the bottom of the inning that cut the lead to 2-1, the Huskies could not come all the way back, falling into the losers bracket of the Seattle Regional.
It is the first time Washington has lost a home Regional game since 1995, snapping a perfect 52-0 record in that time.
Plain (30-3) has been involved in a fair share of pitcher’s duels during her time in the purple and gold. But Saturday afternoon, Michigan ace Alex Storako made just one fewer mistake.
Early in the game, Plain was cruising, retiring 16 of the first 19 Wolverines (38-6) that she faced.
But the third time through the Michigan order, Plain faltered against the most powerful Wolverine bats in the sixth inning. Three-hole hitter Lou Allan got every bit of a 2-1 pitch, breaking the scoreless tie with a fence-clearing bomb to center field.
The following batter, Taylor Bump, worked a 3-2 count then smacked her own solo home run, a fence-scraper over the glove of Washington left fielder Sami Reynolds to make it 2-0.
It was the first time in Plain’s career that she has allowed back-to-back home runs.
Flores’ 10th career postseason home run was not enough for the UW, as it only managed three hits across the afternoon against Storako (42-12). The Huskies struck out 13 times, the most they have struck out in any game this season.
Desperate in the seventh inning, down by one run, Washington went to its bench, calling on junior Madison Huskey to pinch hit for sophomore Kelley Lynch.
Huskey grounded out on a bunt attempt, Noelle Hee popped out to first base, and Jadelyn Allchin struck out, ending any hope the Huskies had of a miracle comeback.
Now on the brink of elimination, Washington will have to return to the field tonight at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of the Portland State vs. Seattle U game.
If it is to win, the UW will play Michigan on Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. A loss would end its season, a victory would force a Game 3 between the teams with the chance to advance to Super Regionals in Oklahoma.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
