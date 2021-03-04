Huskies cruise to series-opening victory over Rainbow Warriors

One strike.
That’s how close senior Gabbie Plain was to throwing her second perfect game of the season, and the third of her career, for the No. 8 Washington softball team.
Instead, Hawaii junior Mikaela Gandia-Mak hit a single up the middle with two outs in the fifth inning to spoil Plain’s bid at perfection. The base hit ended up being the only flaw on the statsheet for the UW ace, as she struck out 11 batters, lowering her season ERA to 0.48 and improving her record to 8-0.
Washington went on to beat Hawaii 8-0 in the opening game of the three-game series.
The Huskies (14-2) were consistent at the plate Thursday night, racking up 15 hits and drawing three walks in the victory.
It took a few innings for the bats to heat up, but the Huskies were gifted two early runs by the Rainbow Warriors (0-1). Bases-loaded walks in the second and third innings put Washington ahead 2-0.
In the fourth inning though, the UW offense exploded for four runs. Junior Baylee Klingler opened the inning with a double and fifth-year senior Sis Bates followed with a double of her own to score Klingler. RBI singles from juniors Sami Reynolds and Madison Huskey, as well as fifth-year senior Kaija Gibson, pushed the UW lead to 6-0.
In the fifth inning, Reynolds smacked a two-run home run to put the run-rule in play, with the lead expanding to 8-0. It was the fifth home run of the season for Reynolds, matching her career-high from her freshman year in 2019.
Other notes
Klingler, Reynolds, and Huskey all finished with three hits in the game, while senior Kaija Gibson finished with two. It was Gibson’s second consecutive multi-hit game after hitting three against San Diego this past Sunday.
In the victory, Plain extended her scoreless streak to 24 2/3 innings. With the 11 strikeouts, she became only the third Washington pitcher with more than 100 strikeouts in three different seasons.
The Huskies will play the Rainbow Warriors again Friday night at 8 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.