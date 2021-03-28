Huskies’ six-match winning streak snapped at hands of Aztecs

The No. 4 Washington men’s soccer team saw their six-game winning streak come to an end in a 2-0 loss at the hands of San Diego State on Sunday.
After a sensational freekick from Tristan Weber opened the scoring in the 25th minute, the Aztecs (1-4-2, 1-4-2 Pac-12) didn’t look back. The SDSU midfielder placed his 30-yard free-kick to perfection, leaving Sam Fowler in the UW goal with no chance.
SDSU built on their advantage just 12 minutes later, through Austin Wehner, who was played in after Andre Ochoa’s driving run down the left-hand side. The SDSU forward finished the two-man counter attack with a driven shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal, enough to see the Aztecs through to their first victory of the season. Known for their defensive stability, the Huskies (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) conceded two goals in a game for the first time since their meeting with the Aztecs earlier this season.
Washington gave themselves a mountain to climb after conceding twice in the opening 45 minutes. However, the Huskies grew into the game, managing to create promising opportunities in front of goal, led by redshirt junior Lucas Meek who had five shots.
The UW created a total of 16 shots in the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net. Additionally, Washington forced the Aztecs into conceding eight second-half corners after only forcing one in the first half, but the second-half effort was not enough to overcome the 2-0 deficit.
An impressive performance by SDSU goalkeeper Tetsuya Kadono, who had eight saves in the match, left the Huskies scoreless for the first time this season.
Washington struggled to create any meaningful opportunities in the first half, only managing two total shots. While there was a lack of offensive threat on both sides, the Aztecs took advantage of their opportunities which gave them the 2-0 lead before the break. Although the final box score favored the Huskies heavily, SDSU’s first-half lead was largely deserved based on the run of play.
Sunday’s loss is the first defeat on the road for the UW this season. The Huskies had won their past three road games prior to the loss.
Washington will travel back to Seattle for their next match, looking to get back to winning ways Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. against California.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
