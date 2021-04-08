Multi-event athletes get underway for Washington at the Jim Click Shootout

Day one in Arizona was all about the multi-events, with the men's decathlon and women’s heptathlon getting underway Thursday.
Junior Hannah Rusnak and senior Lyndsey Lopes were the two women that competed for Washington at the heptathlon. After four events, Lopes is currently in fifth place while Rusnak is in eighth place.
Out of the four events that have been completed, Lopes found her best placing in the 200-meter dash where she finished in second place. The senior ran a time of 24.78 seconds. Rusnak finished in seventh with a time of 25.50 seconds in the same event.
Rusnak, a Lynden, Washington native, had her best finish in the shot put, where her best mark was 38 feet and 10.50 inches, earning her a fourth-place finish. Lopes finished in eighth place at the shot put with her best mark being 35 feet and 7.25 inches.
With three events left to go in the heptathlon, both Lopes and Rusnak are still in contention for first. Lopes is only behind first-place by 213 points, well Rusnak Is only 259 points behind first-place.
Tomorrow they will finish the heptathlon competing in the long jump, javelin toss, and the 800-meter dash.
For the men today, Washington had two athletes competing in the decathlon.
After the first five events, junior Parker Kennedy is leading Washington in eighth place. He had his best finish in the final event of the day at the 400-meter dash. Kennedy ran a time of 49.34 seconds, placing him in fourth.
The other Husky competing in the men's decathlon was freshman Ollie Thorner. The Streets, England, native only competed in four of the five events today, he did not compete in the 400-meter dash.
With having only competed in four of the five events today, the freshman finished day one of the decathlon in 15th place with his best placing coming in the high jump, where he finished in sixth place with a jump of 6 feet and 3.25 inches.
Thorner and Kennedy Will both be looking to finish strong in the final five events of the heptathlon. Thorner is currently 1,245 points behind the leader, while Kennedy is only 545 points behind the leader.
The men's decathlon will get the day started tomorrow at 10:00 a.m with the 110-meter hurdles, The women's heptathlon begins at 11:30 a.m. with the long jump.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
