‘I just had to make a play’: Tsohonis leads Huskies to win over rival Cougars

Marcus Tsohonis knew what he needed to do.
With six seconds on the clock and the Washington men’s basketball tied 63-63, Tsohonis received the inbound and squared up his former AAU teammate Noah Williams. Putting his head down, the sophomore drove down before pulling up just in front of the free-throw line and shooting a floater into the basket to give Washington the lead.
“I just got the ball and I just had to make a play,” he said. “If I had to dish it off I would have done that and got the game winner to someone else but I felt like I had a good shot so I took it.”
The shot, which capped off a 29-point career-high performance from Tsohonis, secured Washington a 65-63 win against Washington State in Pullman, Wash. It also snapped the Huskies’ five-game losing streak and is UW head coach Mike Hopkins’ first win against his WSU counterpart Kyle Smith, breaking a three-game losing streak against Washington State.
With both starting floor generals — UW’s Quade Green and WSU’s Isaac Bonton — out Monday night, both teams started slow on offense. Through four minutes, the Huskies (4-16, 3-12 Pac-12) led 2-0 with Tsohonis the only player on either team to score a basket. Knowing someone needed to take on Green’s role, the sophomore knew what he had to do.
“I had to step up, just running the offense, being able to talk to these guys on the floor,” he said. “I felt like I had to take it upon myself to step up and be a leader,”
Tsohonis didn’t stay silent for long, and with five minutes left in the first half and Washington trailing by one, Tsohonis led a 13-0 UW run. Coming off a 22-point game against UCLA, he scored eight points during the Huskies’ surge and helped Washington take a 10-point lead into halftime. Tsohonis had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor before the break.
Washington’s lead didn’t last long though. Washington State came out firing in the second half, using a 13-0 run of its own to take a 45-43 lead with nine minutes left to play. After shooting just 34% from the field in the first half, the Cougars (12-10, 5-10 Pac-12) shot 46.2% to get back in the game, and were only stopped by the reintroduction of Tsohonis, who hit a three to end a nearly eight-minute scoreless drought for Washington.
While Tsohonis continued to cook, he found support in the form of junior Erik Stevenson. The pair combined for 22 of Washington’s 29 second half points. Showing off his ability as a playmaker, Stevenson had a season-high seven assists and didn’t turn the ball over once, while also pouring in 18 points on the night. Hopkins believes Stevenson’s performance was a continuation of his good play against UCLA.
“He’s a physical, tough guy and he showed that physicality, he showed the toughness,” the UW head coach said. “He’s not a good passer, he’s a great passer when he hits singles. When he hits home runs I get mad but he was hitting singles, and passing, and making other guys better and he’s got a great sense for that.”
Despite Tsohonis and Stevenson’s best efforts, Washington State hung around until the end. However, Washington shot just well enough from the free-throw line, including a 3-of-4 performance from center Nate Roberts at the charity stripe, to set up Tsohonis for the final shot. Hopkins said it was a testament to the team’s unity and perseverance.
“It’s all about growing, and learning, and staying together,” he said. “The thing that I’m really proud of is these guys sticking together. It hasn’t been the greatest season by any stretch of the imagination but the kids have stayed resilient, they’ve stayed positive, they’ve stayed tough, and most importantly, we’re growing together right now.”
Washington has a quick turnaround ahead of it as it welcomes Stanford to Seattle Thursday, Feb. 18 for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
