The wait for the IRA regatta is over for Washington men’s rowing

As the 2021 IRA National Championship regatta draws near this weekend, the No. 1 Washington men’s team is looking to keep up the momentum that they’ve had all year and leave New Jersey as the men’s rowing champions.
As Washington comes off of their fourth straight Pac-12 Championship win, it will need to balance its confidence with focus.
“After a big championship, like the Pac-12, you have a high of a championship, and then you usually come back down emotionally a little bit and then build right back up for the IRAs,” head coach Micahel Callahan said. “This week has been a lot of work, but I think mentally we know you have to reset yourself and regenerate before you take the final step.”
The final step is something that has been talked about a lot by Callahan, whose team split up this year into three steps: step one was the Windermere Cup; step two: the Pac-12 Championships; and step three: the IRA championships.
However, that’s not all the team has preached throughout the year. In a season unlike any before, the team has been told to just enjoy the process.
“Guys are pretty focused,” Callahan said. “For the last year in a half, we’ve taken the mindset that you’re enjoying the process. We can’t just look at the IRA or one championship and know we had a good season or not. The guy’s are already in the mentality of enjoying each practice and each day, so that’s one way to keep focus. It’s not really just about the last day, it’s about today.”
Washington heads into the weekend as a very experienced team. In the varsity eight boat that won the Pac-12 championship, the team had two seniors and three graduate students in the boat. One of the graduate students was Pieter Quinton, who transferred to Washington from Harvard.
With Ivy league rules not allowing you to compete as a graduate student in intercollegiate athletics, Quinton started looking for a school to transfer to, and Washington made perfect sense.
“Washington was kind of at the top of my list for schools I wanted to look at; growing up in the Pacific Northwest, in Portland, Seattle is close to my heart, a place I could see myself living,” Quinton said. “The Washington rowing program is obviously one of the best in the country, and then I found the Evans School [of Public Policy & Governance], where I could do a master’s degree in public education.”
Even with joining the team in the middle of a pandemic, Quinton felt that he managed to gel quickly with the team and was able to make the transition from Harvard to Washington very smoothly.
“In many ways it hasn’t been too different,” Quinton said. “It’s the same culture and mindset that I’ve had at Harvard in many ways. You have a bunch of really committed athletes who are in pursuit of a pretty singular goal, to make the team and make the boats go as fast as possible.”
Schedule
Friday time trials
5:00 a.m. PT – Varsity 8+ Time Trials
5:40 a.m. PT – Second Varsity 8+ Time Trials
6:20 a.m. PT – Third Varsity 8+ Time Trials
6:45 a.m. PT – Varsity 4+ Time Trials
Friday Semifinals
12:00, 12:10 and 12:20 p.m. PT – Varsity 8+ A/B/C Semifinals
12:50, 1:00 and 1:10 p.m. PT – Second Varsity 8+ A/B/C Semifinals
1:40, 1:50 and 2:00 p.m. PT – Third Varsity 8+ A/B/C Semifinals
2:10, 2:20 and 2:30 p.m. PT –Varsity 4+ A/B/C Semifinals
Saturday Finals
5:20 a.m. PT – Varsity 4+ Grand Final
5:50 a.m. PT – Third Varsity 8+ Grand Final
6:40 a.m. PT – Second Varsity 8+ Grand Final
7:30 a.m. PT – Varsity 8+ Grand Final
