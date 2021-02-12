Experience helps UW edges Seattle U in Van Dyke's debut

The UW women’s soccer team won its first match of the season Friday, taking down Seattle U in a tightly contested 90 minutes.
“I’m just so happy for this team, it’s been a long year in waiting for everybody,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “We worked hard in a lot of different areas, and everybody really played for each other tonight”.
Van Dyke’s first match in charge proved to be a success as the Huskies (1-0) preserved a clean sheet, allowing only three shots on target. The UW also remained disciplined, committing nine fouls in comparison to Seattle U’s 17.
Washington pressed hard from the start, pushing Seattle U back, and forcing a multitude of hurried clearances and anxious moments for the Redhawks (0-2). The relentless attack ultimately gave way to a goal in the 64th’ minute, as senior Sienna Siemonsa’s cross into the six-yard box fell awkwardly, resulting in an own goal.
A major part of the team’s ability to push upfield, senior midfielder Ameera Hussen bossed the midfield and supplied numerous surgically precise balls through. With her role in the middle putting her on center stage, Hussen didn't disappoint.
“She was exceptional on both sides of the ball,” Van Dyke said. “She did a great job starting us on the counter attack, she was in really good defensive positions, and she showed she’s one of the top players in the conference”.
Adding to the list of seniors with a major impact, senior center back Kaylene Pang started the season off with an unsurprisingly consistent and dependable performance, filled with tough clearances, well-timed tackles, and constant communication from the heart of the defense.
A couple new faces were also given their first action Friday night, as freshmen Katie O’Kane and Hailey Still saw the field, along with transfers students in redshirt junior Olivia Sekany receiving the start in goal and junior defender Kala McDaniel also was given her first time out in UW uniform.
“We have a lot of moving parts, a lot of people can play different positions,” Pang said., so “I think moving forward just getting everyone comfortable in their roles for this upcoming season is gonna be huge. ” Pang said. “We have a lot of new faces too, so making sure the relationships and connections are there is something that will get better with time.”
The Huskies look to build on the win with Seattle Pacific coming to town on Saturday, Feb. 20, with kickoff at 2 p.m.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
