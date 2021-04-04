Huskies leave L.A. empty-handed, end road trip with 1-0 loss to Bruins

It was a rough weekend for the Washington women’s soccer team.
After a 5-0 loss to USC, head coach Nicole Van Dyke’s squad was still reeling from the beating they took on Friday.
UCLA capitalized early, scoring the opening goal in the 8th minute from a mad scramble in front of goal which saw the ball strike the crossbar, before being nodded in by UCLA senior Karina Rodriguez.
The Huskies (7-3-2) could not claw their way back on the scorecard, but they didn’t go down easy. Washington threw it hard at the UCLA net, with the best chance of the day coming from winger Ruby Hellstrom’s long range strike, which rattled the bar before falling perfectly to striker Margaux Clarke, whose header saw the ball sail above the crossbar.
Washington continued its recent offensive struggles, in which its failed to score multiple goals in the past three matchups and was blanked in its last two. The question is not of the side’s ability to create opportunities, but the consistent lack of clinical finishing.
Each match has seen the UW muster numerous shots, with eight today and four testing the keeper. Washington outshot their opponents again, but could not bag a goal.
Which is not an isolated incident, as the same has been the case in several games this season. In their first loss of the season versus Stanford, the Huskies outshot their opponents but could not manage a goal, the same went for their 0-0 draw against Colorado in which Washington managed 24 shots, none of which bulged the back of the net.
The Huskies look to shift their momentum as they take on the Oregon schools at home, facing Oregon on Friday, April 9 at 3 p.m. in Seattle.
