Instant: Tsohonis, Stevenson lead UW to win against WSU

In a game where both teams were missing their star point guards, the Washington men’s basketball team went to Pullman, Wash. and beat Washington State, 65-63 thanks to Marcus Tsohonis and Erik Stevenson.
It's head coach Mike Hopkins' first win against his WSU counterpart Kyle Smith.
With the Huskies missing senior Quade Green and the Cougars missing senior Isaac Bonton, both teams needed offensive contributors to step up.
The absence of both star guards was apparent immediately. Neither team started well offensively. Four minutes into the game, Tsohonis — starting in place of Green — had the only made field goal for either team. The Huskies (4-16, 3-12 Pac-12), and Stevenson in particular, heated up quickly after that though.
Led by the Lacey, Wash. native, the UW took a 12-4 lead near the 13-minute mark. Stevenson scored nine points on 4-of-8 shooting in the first half. He also helped facilitate the offense in Green’s absence, as Stevenson had four of his seven assists before the break.
But even without Bonton, Washington State wasn’t going to give up easily. The Cougars (12-10, 5-10 Pac-12) went on a 8-0 run starting at the 10 minute mark to retake the lead.
However, WSU’s lead wouldn’t last, as Tsohonis took over the game. The Washington point guard scored eight points as part of a 13-0 UW run to end the half, finishing the half with 16 points on an extremely efficient 7-of-9 shooting.
The sophomore was also perfect from three-point range in the first half, and helped Washington go 6-of-11 from behind the arc in the first half. While the Huskies grew more efficient as the game went on, the Cougars started to give the ball away. WSU had 13 turnovers by the half which turned into 10 points for the UW, who took a 36-26 lead into halftime.
Tsohonis continued to play well in the second half, scoring four of Washington’s first seven points out of the break. The rest of the Huskies didn’t start as hot though, and with just under 11 minutes left to play, the Cougars had erased the deficit to tie the game, 43-43. While WSU went on an 11-0 run, UW went 0-of-9 from the field and didn’t score for more than six minutes.
Both teams exchanged baskets after the tie, with Tsohonis re-entering the game and hitting a three to end the WSU run. Stevenson and Tsohonis were able to give Washington a 57-51 lead with just under three minutes left, but a final push by Washington State, capped off with an Aljaz Kunc three-pointer made it a one-point game with 1:25 on the clock, setting up the grandstand finish.
However, once again Tsohonis proved to be the difference. With six seconds left, the sophomore took Williams to paint and hit a floater, securing the win and a new career-high 29 points.
Washington has a quick turnaround ahead, as it prepares to welcome Stanford to Alaska Airlines Arena Thursday, Feb. 18 for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.