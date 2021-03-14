Huskies can’t capitalize on Wong’s dominance, fall to Sun Devils

Vanessa Wong, the Washington women’s tennis team’s senior captain and top player, has taken and exploited every available opportunity in the 2021 season.
However, her success hasn’t reflected the team’s performance of late, as they fell 5-2 to the Sun Devils on Sunday.
“I’ve been just trying to take it one match at a time,” she said. “Obviously, we’re bummed about the team loss, but I think I’m just trying to focus and be better every match, and I’m making the most out of all my opportunities against these top schools.”
After a 6-3, 6-2 victory over ASU senior Ilze Hattingh — currently ranked 37th in the nation — Wong added another name to the lengthening list of high-profile opponents she’s knocked off in 2021.
At 10-1, Wong’s only loss has come at the hands of UCLA’s No. 7 Abbey Forbes — a three-set odyssey that ended in a shortened 10-point tiebreaker. Of course, individual success in tennis doesn’t typically translate into team victories.
Wong and her teammates have the weekly task of competing in one of the most competitive conferences in the country, with four Pac-12 schools ranking in the top 25 nationally — not including No. 26 Arizona State, who won its third-straight match on Sunday.
For UW head coach Robin Stephenson and her young squad, though, running the gauntlet of high-ranking Pac-12 schools has driven home lessons of consistency and patience, especially today against ASU.
“[The Sun Devils] just, they didn’t miss a lot,” she said. “I think we maybe panicked a little bit, started going for a little too much, and I just told them we’ve gotta resist the temptation to start pressing and start overplaying, but I thought Arizona State made us do that on some courts.”
Some of that forced pressing took place at number three. Throughout her 2-6, 4-6 loss, UW junior Sedona Gallagher scuffed up just about every inch of line on court three with powerful forehands and backhands — only to have them swatted back by her hustling opponent.
But one court over, Wong found success with similar tactics, pestering her adversary with unreachable drop shots and dominant net play to take home the Huskies’ lone point in singles.
“She played a great match today, from start to finish,” Stephenson said. “She’s got a lot of confidence in herself. I think she’s willing to work hard, to dig deep in these matches, and she’s smart out there. She problem-solves every point. You can see her making adjustments on the fly.”
Regardless of the final match score, the Huskies (8-4, 1-3) fought hard on every court. And their tenacity echoed throughout Nordstrom Tennis Center in the sound of emotional cheering from player-guests and teammates alike.
But for every drawn-out point won by the Huskies, the Sun Devils (9-3, 3-0) responded right back with hustle plays and relentless consistency. As Wong rolls over and through tough opponents, the rest of Stephenson’s lineup will continue to grow and improve with each gritty match.
“We just came up a little bit short on a couple courts where we had some chances,” Stephenson said. “I thought Arizona State played extremely well — tough, disciplined. We had some opportunities there. I wish we could’ve just extended it a little bit because I feel like if we could’ve gotten into some third sets on some of those courts, good things could’ve happened.”
The Huskies have a chance to right the ship next Sunday against significantly weaker opponents against the Portland Pilots at noon in Seattle.
